package-size

by EGOIST
2.3.0

Get the bundle size of an npm package.

Readme

package-size

preview

How does this work?

  1. Install the packages with yarn or npm in a temp directory
  2. Bundle the packages with webpack and get the bundle size
  3. Show you the bundle size and cache it by package version

Install

yarn global add package-size

Usage

The package is bundled with Webpack.

# get the size of vue bundle
package-size vue

# get the size of react+react-dom bundle
package-size react,react-dom

# get the size of vue react+react-dom preact bundles
package-size vue react,react-dom preact

# get the size of react+react-dom without using the cache
package-size react,react-dom --no-cache

# get the size of file in current working directory
package-size ./dist/index.js
# or a package in current working directory, explictly using `--cwd` flag
package-size vue --cwd

# or event multiple versions for the same package!
package-size react@0.10 react@0.14 react@15

# save results to file system in JSON format
# defaults to ./package-size-output.json
package-size cherow --output
# or custom path
package-size cherow --output stats.json

# analyze bundle with webpack-bundle-analyzer
package-size cherow --analyze
# analyze bundle with webpack-bundle-analyzer on a different port
package-size cherow --analyze --port 9000

API

const getSizes = require('package-size')

getSizes('react,react-dom', options)
  .then(data => {
    console.log(data)
    //=>
    {
      name: 'react,react-dom',
      size: 12023, // in bytes
      minified: 2342,
      gzipped: 534,
      versionedName: 'react@16.0.0,react-dom@16.0.0'
    }
  })

options

sort

Type: boolean
Default: false

Sort packages in size (from small to large).

cwd

Type: boolean
Default: false

Resolve modules in current working directory instead of a cache folder. Relative path will set cwd to true by default.

externals

Type: string or Array<string|RegExp>
Default: undefined

The package to exclude from bundled file, for example, to get the bundle size of styled-jsx/style we need to exclude react:

package-size styled-jsx/style --externals react

Note that if some item in externals is provided as string, it will be wrapped in a regular expression. For example: react is treated as /^react$/

cache

Type: boolean
Default: true

If cache is set to false, then package-size will not use cached build sizes. To use this from the CLI, pass --no-cache as an argument.

target

Type: string
Default: browser Values: browser node

Build target. In node target, all node_modules will be excluded and output format is set to CommonJS.

registry

Type: string
Default: undefined

npm registry to install the package from. By default it uses the default npm registry.

resolve

Type: string string[]
Default: undefined

Extra folders to resolve local node_modules from.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

package-size © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).

egoist.moe · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @_egoistlily

