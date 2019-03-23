yarn global add package-size
The package is bundled with Webpack.
# get the size of vue bundle
package-size vue
# get the size of react+react-dom bundle
package-size react,react-dom
# get the size of vue react+react-dom preact bundles
package-size vue react,react-dom preact
# get the size of react+react-dom without using the cache
package-size react,react-dom --no-cache
# get the size of file in current working directory
package-size ./dist/index.js
# or a package in current working directory, explictly using `--cwd` flag
package-size vue --cwd
# or event multiple versions for the same package!
package-size react@0.10 react@0.14 react@15
# save results to file system in JSON format
# defaults to ./package-size-output.json
package-size cherow --output
# or custom path
package-size cherow --output stats.json
# analyze bundle with webpack-bundle-analyzer
package-size cherow --analyze
# analyze bundle with webpack-bundle-analyzer on a different port
package-size cherow --analyze --port 9000
const getSizes = require('package-size')
getSizes('react,react-dom', options)
.then(data => {
console.log(data)
//=>
{
name: 'react,react-dom',
size: 12023, // in bytes
minified: 2342,
gzipped: 534,
versionedName: 'react@16.0.0,react-dom@16.0.0'
}
})
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Sort packages in size (from small to large).
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Resolve modules in current working directory instead of a cache folder. Relative path will set
cwd to
true by default.
Type:
string or
Array<string|RegExp>
Default:
undefined
The package to exclude from bundled file, for example, to get the bundle size of
styled-jsx/style we need to exclude
react:
package-size styled-jsx/style --externals react
Note that if some item in
externals is provided as string, it will be wrapped in a regular expression. For example:
react is treated as
/^react$/
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
If
cache is set to
false, then package-size will not use cached build sizes. To use this from the CLI, pass
--no-cache as an argument.
Type:
string
Default:
browser
Values:
browser
node
Build target. In
node target, all node_modules will be excluded and output format is set to CommonJS.
Type:
string
Default:
undefined
npm registry to install the package from. By default it uses the default npm registry.
Type:
string
string[]
Default:
undefined
Extra folders to resolve local node_modules from.
