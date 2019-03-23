How does this work?

Install the packages with yarn or npm in a temp directory Bundle the packages with webpack and get the bundle size Show you the bundle size and cache it by package version

Install

yarn global add package-size

Usage

The package is bundled with Webpack.

package-size vue package-size react,react-dom package-size vue react,react-dom preact package-size react,react-dom --no-cache package-size ./dist/index.js package-size vue --cwd package-size react@0.10 react@0.14 react@15 package-size cherow --output package-size cherow --output stats.json package-size cherow --analyze package-size cherow --analyze --port 9000

API

const getSizes = require ( 'package-size' ) getSizes( 'react,react-dom' , options) .then( data => { console .log(data) { name : 'react,react-dom' , size : 12023 , minified : 2342 , gzipped : 534 , versionedName : 'react@16.0.0,react-dom@16.0.0' } })

options

sort

Type: boolean

Default: false

Sort packages in size (from small to large).

cwd

Type: boolean

Default: false

Resolve modules in current working directory instead of a cache folder. Relative path will set cwd to true by default.

externals

Type: string or Array<string|RegExp>

Default: undefined

The package to exclude from bundled file, for example, to get the bundle size of styled-jsx/style we need to exclude react :

package-size styled-jsx/style --externals react

Note that if some item in externals is provided as string, it will be wrapped in a regular expression. For example: react is treated as /^react$/

cache

Type: boolean

Default: true

If cache is set to false , then package-size will not use cached build sizes. To use this from the CLI, pass --no-cache as an argument.

target

Type: string

Default: browser Values: browser node

Build target. In node target, all node_modules will be excluded and output format is set to CommonJS.

registry

Type: string

Default: undefined

npm registry to install the package from. By default it uses the default npm registry.

resolve

Type: string string[]

Default: undefined

Extra folders to resolve local node_modules from.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

package-size © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).