Add a cross OS nodejs call to your package.json script section for spawning an external commands. e.g. install bower or grunt that are global packages as part of your module.
It's obvious that you can use this package for running multiple synchronized commands by configuration.
Note: In some cases, if you can somehow use global packages as a module e.g. require("bower") instead of using it globaly and avoid installing it in your package script it would be a best practice. But sometimes it's inevetable...
Some more information NodeJS Corner blog
Add a script section to your package.json file.
You can set the script to run in any phase according to the package.json docs
"scripts": {
"install": "node installer.js"
}
require('package-script').spawn([
{
command: "npm",
args: ["install", "-g", "grunt-cli"]
},
{
command: "npm",
args: ["install", "-g", "bower"]
}
]);
require('package-script').install([
{
admin:false,
name: "q"
}
], {callback: function() {
// callback functionality in here
});
Note: The install and uninstall methods have a validation process for checking
if the package already installed/uninstalled
init(config)
spawn(config, init, callback)
install(config, opt)
+ init {Object} The initial configuration
+ global {Boolean} specify if the given packages are global or not
+ log: Switching the logger off/on optional values: [true/false]
+ debug {Number}
+ 0: set debug to off (default)
+ 1: set debug to on
+ depth {String} The npm tree info dependencies hierarchy depth (see 'npm list' for more info)
+ callback {Function} The callback functionality
uninstall(config, opt)
+ init {Object} The initial configuration
+ global {Boolean} specify if the given packages are global or not
+ log: Switching the logger off/on optional values: [true/false]
+ debug {Number}
+ 0: set debug to off (default)
+ 1: set debug to on
+ depth {String} The npm tree info dependencies hierarchy depth (see 'npm list' for more info)
+ callback {Function} The callback functionality
See child_process.spawn for more information