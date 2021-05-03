Creates a production preview of a package
How many times have you published version
1.0.0 of your new fancy package and it didn't work when you installed it as a dependency?
This is because what you test locally is not what gets published to the npm registry.
With
package-preview you'll always test exactly the same version of the package that is going to be installed as a dependency.
There are many ways a package can work locally but break after it's been published.
package.json.
package.json
These issues are mostly missed during development and testing because the content of the local package differs from the one
that is packed and published.
package-preview packs your project and installs it the way it's going to be installed
as a dependency, so you can test the exact same package content that is going to be installed by Node.js package managers.
However, some issues can be missed even when a package is published. From version 3, npm creates a flat
node_modules structure,
as a result, your project has access to packages that are not declared in its
package.json. Luckily, there is an alternative
package manager which is more strict - pnpm.
pnpm creates a strict, nested
node_modules structure
and
package-preview uses it for installing dependencies for the preview.
You can read more about pnpm's strictness and how it helps to avoid silly bugs in this article.
Install
package-preview:
npm add -D package-preview
# or
pnpm add -D package-preview
package-preview uses pnpm for installing dependencies for the preview.
If you don't have it installed,
package-preview will use the pnpm which comes bundled with it. Though you can also install your own pnpm version globally.
Lets' say your package is called
awesome. In its
package.json, run
preview before running your tests:
{
"name": "awesome",
"version": "1.0.0",
"scripts": {
"test": "preview && tape test.js"
}
}
package-preview is going to create the preview version of your package and link it into your project's
node_modules.
So in your tests, you can require
awesome and test the production version of your package:
// Instead of require('.')
const awesome = require('awesome')
assert(awesome() === 'Awesome stuff!')
Frequently packages run their tests before publish:
{
"scripts": {
"prepublishOnly": "npm test"
}
}
However, if
package-preview is executed before tests, it will result in an infinite loop:
publish -> prepublishOnly -> npm test -> package-preview -> publish
To avoid this loop, use
package-preview with the
--skip-prepublishOnly flag:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "preview --skip-prepublishOnly && tape test.js",
"prepublishOnly": "npm test"
}
}
There are similar flags for skipping other lifecycle events:
--skip-prepublish,
--skip-prepare,
--skip-prepack.
Usage: preview [what] [where] {OPTIONS}
Options:
--skip-prepublish Skips running `prepublish` script before publishing preview
--skip-prepare Skips running `prepare` script before publishing preview
--skip-prepublishOnly Skips running `prepublishOnly` script before publishing preview
--skip-prepack Skips running `prepack` script before publishing preview