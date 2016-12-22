Browserify transform to strip everything from package.json except for the "version" field.

Installation

npm install --save package -json-versionify

Description

Say you want to ship a library, and do something like:

MyLibrary.version = require ( './package.json' ).version;

Unfortunately, if you do this, then your entire package.json will be included in the output Browserify bundle, which will increase your bundle size. Bummer!

However, if you use this transform, then it will remove everything from package.json except for the "version" field. So when you require('./package.json') , you get something much more compact, e.g.: