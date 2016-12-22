openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pjv

package-json-versionify

by Nolan Lawson
1.0.4 (see all)

Browserify transform to strip everything from package.json except for the "version" field.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38.7K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

package-json-versionify Build Status

Browserify transform to strip everything from package.json except for the "version" field.

Installation

npm install --save package-json-versionify

Description

Say you want to ship a library, and do something like:

MyLibrary.version = require('./package.json').version;

Unfortunately, if you do this, then your entire package.json will be included in the output Browserify bundle, which will increase your bundle size. Bummer!

However, if you use this transform, then it will remove everything from package.json except for the "version" field. So when you require('./package.json'), you get something much more compact, e.g.:

{"version":"1.0.0"}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial