Browserify transform to strip everything from
package.json except for
the
"version" field.
npm install --save package-json-versionify
Say you want to ship a library, and do something like:
MyLibrary.version = require('./package.json').version;
Unfortunately, if you do this, then your entire
package.json will be included
in the output Browserify bundle, which will increase your bundle size. Bummer!
However, if you use this transform, then it will remove everything from
package.json except for the
"version" field. So when you
require('./package.json'), you get something much more compact, e.g.:
{"version":"1.0.0"}