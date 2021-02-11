openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pjv

package-json-validator-with-gooder-semver

by Nick Sullivan
2.0.0 (see all)

A tool/library for validating npm/node package.json files

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

About

package.json files are required for node.js/npm projects. Beyond just valid json, there are required fields to follow the specifications. This tool verifies the package.json against the specification of your choice, letting you know if you have a valid file. The validation reports required fields that you MUST have, warns for fields that you SHOULD have, and recommends optional fields that you COULD have.

Circle CI Build Status

Supported Specifications

Of course, there are multiple ones to follow, which makes it trickier.

Usages

Command line

npm install package-json-validator -g

See pjv --help for usage:

Options:
  --filename, -f         package.json file to validate                      [default: "package.json"]
  --spec, -s             which spec to use - npm|commonjs_1.0|commonjs_1.1  [default: "npm"]
  --warnings, -w         display warnings                                   [default: false]
  --recommendations, -r  display recommendations                            [default: false]
  --quiet, -q            less output                                        [default: false]
  --help, -h, -?         this help message                                  [default: false]

As a node library

npm install package-json-validator

Via Grunt

Have your package validate via a Grunt plugin - see grunt-nice-package

Via Gulp

Have your package validate via a gulp plugin - see gulp-nice-package

API

PJV.validate(packageData[[, spec], options])

spec is either npm, commonjs_1.0, or commonjs_1.1

options is an object with the following available:

{
    warnings: true, // show warnings
    recommendations: true // show recommendations
}

Example:

var PJV=require('package-json-validator').PJV;
PJV.validate(data, spec, options)

Issues/Requests

Please check out the existing issues, and if you don't see that your problem is already being worked on, please file an issue.

Fork and Pull request

Since you are probably a developer, you can probably just make the change yourself and submit a pull request

License

See LICENSE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial