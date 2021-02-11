package-json-validator-with-gooder-semver

package.json files are required for node.js/npm projects. Beyond just valid json, there are required fields to follow the specifications. This tool verifies the package.json against the specification of your choice, letting you know if you have a valid file. The validation reports required fields that you MUST have, warns for fields that you SHOULD have, and recommends optional fields that you COULD have.
Of course, there are multiple ones to follow, which makes it trickier.
npm install package-json-validator -g
See
pjv --help for usage:
Options:
--filename, -f package.json file to validate [default: "package.json"]
--spec, -s which spec to use - npm|commonjs_1.0|commonjs_1.1 [default: "npm"]
--warnings, -w display warnings [default: false]
--recommendations, -r display recommendations [default: false]
--quiet, -q less output [default: false]
--help, -h, -? this help message [default: false]
npm install package-json-validator
Have your package validate via a Grunt plugin - see grunt-nice-package
Have your package validate via a gulp plugin - see gulp-nice-package
PJV.validate(packageData[[, spec], options])
spec is either
npm,
commonjs_1.0, or
commonjs_1.1
options is an object with the following available:
{
warnings: true, // show warnings
recommendations: true // show recommendations
}
Example:
var PJV=require('package-json-validator').PJV;
PJV.validate(data, spec, options)
Please check out the existing issues, and if you don't see that your problem is already being worked on, please file an issue.
Since you are probably a developer, you can probably just make the change yourself and submit a pull request
See LICENSE