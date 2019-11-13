Generate a README.md from package.json contents. Works with node and io.js.
Every project worth its salt has a README that answers (at least) the following questions:
With npm modules, most of that info can be gleaned from properties in the
package.json file:
name,
description,
scripts.test,
preferGlobal, etc. That's why
package-json-to-readme exists. Use it to generate a decent boilerplate README, then iterate from there.
npm i -g package-json-to-readme
# Write to stdout
readme package.json
# Pipe output into a new file
readme package.json > README.md
# Add a Travis badge
readme package.json --travis
# Run tests and add their output
readme package.json --tests
# Do it all
readme package.json --tests --travis > README.md
# If your package has an example.sh or example.js file, it will be used to
# generate a usage section like this one.
# If your example.js has a require("./") statement, the relative path will be
# replaced with the package name.
npm install
npm test
MIT