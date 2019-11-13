Generate a README.md from package.json contents. Works with node and io.js.

Every project worth its salt has a README that answers (at least) the following questions:

What's it called?

What is it for?

How do I install it?

How do I use it?

How do I test it?

What is the license?

With npm modules, most of that info can be gleaned from properties in the package.json file: name , description , scripts.test , preferGlobal , etc. That's why package-json-to-readme exists. Use it to generate a decent boilerplate README, then iterate from there.

Installation

npm i -g package-json-to-readme

Usage

readme package.json readme package.json > README.md readme package.json --travis readme package.json --tests readme package.json --tests --travis > README.md

Tests

npm install npm test

Dependencies

github-url-to-object: Extract user, repo, and other interesting properties from GitHub URLs

hogan.js: A mustache compiler.

strip-ansi: Strip ANSI escape codes

sync-exec: Synchronous exec with status code support. Requires no external dependencies, no need for node-gyp compilations etc.

yargs: Light-weight option parsing with an argv hash. No optstrings attached.

Dev Dependencies

mocha: simple, flexible, fun test framework

nixt: Simple and powerful testing for command-line apps

License

MIT

See Also