Get metadata of a package from the npm registry

Install

$ npm install package -json

Usage

const packageJson = require ( 'package-json' ); ( async ( ) => { console .log( await packageJson( 'ava' )); console .log( await packageJson( '@sindresorhus/df' )); })();

API

packageName

Type: string

Name of the package.

options

Type: object

version

Type: string \ Default: latest

Package version such as 1.0.0 or a dist tag such as latest .

The version can also be in any format supported by the semver module. For example:

1 - Get the latest 1.x.x

- Get the latest 1.2 - Get the latest 1.2.x

- Get the latest ^1.2.3 - Get the latest 1.x.x but at least 1.2.3

- Get the latest but at least ~1.2.3 - Get the latest 1.2.x but at least 1.2.3

fullMetadata

Type: boolean \ Default: false

By default, only an abbreviated metadata object is returned for performance reasons. Read more.

allVersions

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Return the main entry containing all versions.

registryUrl

Type: string \ Default: Auto-detected

The registry URL is by default inferred from the npm defaults and .npmrc . This is beneficial as package-json and any project using it will work just like npm. This option is only intended for internal tools. You should not use this option in reusable packages. Prefer just using .npmrc whenever possible.

agent

Type: http.Agent | https.Agent | object | false

Overwrite the agent option that is passed down to got . This might be useful to add proxy support.

The error thrown when the given package name cannot be found.

The error thrown when the given package version cannot be found.

Authentication

Both public and private registries are supported, for both scoped and unscoped packages, as long as the registry uses either bearer tokens or basic authentication.

package-json for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of package-json and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

Related