Get metadata of a package from the npm registry
$ npm install package-json
const packageJson = require('package-json');
(async () => {
console.log(await packageJson('ava'));
//=> {name: 'ava', ...}
// Also works with scoped packages
console.log(await packageJson('@sindresorhus/df'));
})();
Type:
string
Name of the package.
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Default:
latest
Package version such as
1.0.0 or a dist tag such as
latest.
The version can also be in any format supported by the semver module. For example:
1 - Get the latest
1.x.x
1.2 - Get the latest
1.2.x
^1.2.3 - Get the latest
1.x.x but at least
1.2.3
~1.2.3 - Get the latest
1.2.x but at least
1.2.3
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
By default, only an abbreviated metadata object is returned for performance reasons. Read more.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Return the main entry containing all versions.
Type:
string\
Default: Auto-detected
The registry URL is by default inferred from the npm defaults and
.npmrc. This is beneficial as
package-json and any project using it will work just like npm. This option is only intended for internal tools. You should not use this option in reusable packages. Prefer just using
.npmrc whenever possible.
Type:
http.Agent | https.Agent | object | false
Overwrite the
agent option that is passed down to
got. This might be useful to add proxy support.
The error thrown when the given package name cannot be found.
The error thrown when the given package version cannot be found.
Both public and private registries are supported, for both scoped and unscoped packages, as long as the registry uses either bearer tokens or basic authentication.
Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.
The maintainers of package-json and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.