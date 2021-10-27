This is the function that powers the core of building, minifying and gzipping of packages in bundlephobia.
const { getPackageStats } = require('package-build-stats')
const results = await getPackageStats('moment')
const results = await getPackageStats('moment@2.24.0')
const results = await getPackageStats('~/dev/my-npm-package') // must have a package.json
const results = await getBuiltPackageStats('moment', options)
|Option
|Values
|Default
|Description
|client
npm or
yarn
npm
|Which client to use to install package for building
|limitConcurrency
true or
false
false
|When using
yarn as the client, use the network mutex to limit concurrency
|networkConcurrency
number
false
|When using
yarn as client, limit simultaneous installs to this number.
|customImports
Array<string>
null
|By default, the default export is used for calculating sizes. Setting this option allows calculation of package stats based on more granular top-level exports.
|minifier
terser or
esbuild
terser
|ESbuild is faster, albeit with marginally larger file sizes
|installTimeout
|number (ms)
|30000
|Timeout for package install
package-build-stats emits various lifecycle events when building a package.
You can listen to these events by subscribing to the event emitter (based on mitt).
import { eventQueue } from 'package-build-stats'
// Listen to all events
eventQueue.on('*', callback)
// Listen to specific events
eventQueue.on('TASK_PACKAGE_BUILD', callback)
For a list of all events, see this.