Make sure TypeScript projects can use the d.ts you're feeding them.

Make sure TypeScript projects can use the d.ts you're feeding them.

It's not uncommon to ship a library written in TypeScript that exports type definitions that cannot be used by dependent code. Typically if the library does not export all types correctly, a TypeScript codebase using the library will fail to compile, potentially forcing the codebase to use the library without typechecks.

If you're shipping .d.ts type definitions, this library can be used as part of your tests to verify that your library can be used by dependent code.

This works by

Packing your module as a npm tarball.

Setting up your test snippets in a temporary directory.

Installing the module from the tarball.

Making sure the test snippets can use the module.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev pack-n-play

Usage

Here's an example that uses mocha (you can use any test harness):