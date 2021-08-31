Make sure TypeScript projects can use the d.ts you're feeding them.
It's not uncommon to ship a library written in TypeScript that exports type definitions that cannot be used by dependent code. Typically if the library does not export all types correctly, a TypeScript codebase using the library will fail to compile, potentially forcing the codebase to use the library without typechecks.
If you're shipping
.d.ts type definitions, this library can be used as part of your tests
to verify that your library can be used by dependent code.
$ npm install --save-dev pack-n-play
Here's an example that uses
mocha (you can use any test harness):
import {packNPlay} from 'pack-n-play';
describe('typescript consumer tests', () => {
it('should have correct type signature for makeHttpRequestData', async () => {
const options = {
packageDir: process.cwd(), // path to your module.
sample: {
description: 'typescript based used can use my type definitions',
ts: `
import {makeHttpRequestData} from 'leaky';
const result = makeHttpRequestData({}, {}, 5);
console.log(result);
`
}
};
await packNPlay(options); // will throw upon error.
});
});