pack-n-play

by google
1.0.0-2 (see all)

🚀🐢 A tool to validate your library can be consumed by other TypeScript projects.

Overview

Downloads/wk

42.1K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Google Cloud Platform logo

Pack-N-Play

Make sure TypeScript projects can use the d.ts you're feeding them.

NPM Version Build Status Known Vulnerabilities Code Style: Google

Make sure TypeScript projects can use the d.ts you're feeding them.

It's not uncommon to ship a library written in TypeScript that exports type definitions that cannot be used by dependent code. Typically if the library does not export all types correctly, a TypeScript codebase using the library will fail to compile, potentially forcing the codebase to use the library without typechecks.

If you're shipping .d.ts type definitions, this library can be used as part of your tests to verify that your library can be used by dependent code.

This works by

  • Packing your module as a npm tarball.
  • Setting up your test snippets in a temporary directory.
  • Installing the module from the tarball.
  • Making sure the test snippets can use the module.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev pack-n-play

Usage

Here's an example that uses mocha (you can use any test harness):

import {packNPlay} from 'pack-n-play';

describe('typescript consumer tests', () => {

  it('should have correct type signature for makeHttpRequestData', async () => {
    const options = {
      packageDir: process.cwd(),  // path to your module.
      sample: {
        description: 'typescript based used can use my type definitions',
        ts: `
              import {makeHttpRequestData} from 'leaky';
              const result = makeHttpRequestData({}, {}, 5);
              console.log(result);
            `
      }
    };
    await packNPlay(options);  // will throw upon error.
  });

});

