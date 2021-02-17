lightweight rectangle packer
pack is a box packing algorithm which attempts to determine the most compact configuration for a set of rectangles. To this end, it employs the first-fit decreasing (FFD) algorithm to place the boxes, using the length of the layout's shortest side length as a heuristic.
Unlike traditional bin packing algorithms, the boxes here are placed in a single container that grows appropriately as they are packed inside. This property makes it ideal for assembling spritesheets given a list of images.
pack(sizes) -> layout
Arranges a list of
[ width, height ] pairs into the most compact
layout possible. The result will be reminiscent of the following data structure:
var layout = {
size: [ 13, 8 ],
boxes: [
{ size: [ 5, 3 ], position: [ 0, 0 ] },
{ size: [ 6, 5 ], position: [ 0, 3 ] }
{ size: [ 5, 4 ], position: [ 6, 0 ] },
{ size: [ 2, 4 ], position: [ 11, 0 ] },
{ size: [ 7, 4 ], position: [ 6, 4 ] },
{ size: [ 1, 3 ], position: [ 5, 0 ] },
]
}