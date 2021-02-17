pack

lightweight rectangle packer

View the demo!

pack is a box packing algorithm which attempts to determine the most compact configuration for a set of rectangles. To this end, it employs the first-fit decreasing (FFD) algorithm to place the boxes, using the length of the layout's shortest side length as a heuristic.

Unlike traditional bin packing algorithms, the boxes here are placed in a single container that grows appropriately as they are packed inside. This property makes it ideal for assembling spritesheets given a list of images.

usage

pack(sizes) -> layout

Arranges a list of [ width, height ] pairs into the most compact layout possible. The result will be reminiscent of the following data structure:

var layout = { size : [ 13 , 8 ], boxes : [ { size : [ 5 , 3 ], position : [ 0 , 0 ] }, { size : [ 6 , 5 ], position : [ 0 , 3 ] } { size : [ 5 , 4 ], position : [ 6 , 0 ] }, { size : [ 2 , 4 ], position : [ 11 , 0 ] }, { size : [ 7 , 4 ], position : [ 6 , 4 ] }, { size : [ 1 , 3 ], position : [ 5 , 0 ] }, ] }

kudos

leo - for donating the package name

license

MIT © Brandon Semilla