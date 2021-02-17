openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pac

pack

by Brandon Semilla
2.2.0 (see all)

📦 lightweight rectangle packing algorithm

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pack

lightweight rectangle packer

View the demo!

boxes

pack is a box packing algorithm which attempts to determine the most compact configuration for a set of rectangles. To this end, it employs the first-fit decreasing (FFD) algorithm to place the boxes, using the length of the layout's shortest side length as a heuristic.

Unlike traditional bin packing algorithms, the boxes here are placed in a single container that grows appropriately as they are packed inside. This property makes it ideal for assembling spritesheets given a list of images.

usage

npm

pack(sizes) -> layout

Arranges a list of [ width, height ] pairs into the most compact layout possible. The result will be reminiscent of the following data structure:

var layout = {
  size: [ 13, 8 ],
  boxes: [
    { size: [ 5, 3 ], position: [ 0, 0 ] },
    { size: [ 6, 5 ], position: [ 0, 3 ] }
    { size: [ 5, 4 ], position: [ 6, 0 ] },
    { size: [ 2, 4 ], position: [ 11, 0 ] },
    { size: [ 7, 4 ], position: [ 6, 4 ] },
    { size: [ 1, 3 ], position: [ 5, 0 ] },
  ]
}

kudos

  • leo - for donating the package name

license

MIT © Brandon Semilla

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial