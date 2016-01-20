Pack your node_modules as *.tgz files for version control and easy deploys
Because commiting the
node_modules into source control sucks. It kills
diffs and makes code reviews difficult.
Read more in my blog post.
npm install -g pac
Usage: pac [options] [packageName ...]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-i, install Install packages
-P, --production Install/Pack production packages
-s, --strategy [type] Uses specified strategy [npm|bower] to install/pack
packages. Default is "npm".
-v, --verbose Logs out verbose log messages
Examples:
$ pac -P install
$ pac grunt
$ pac -s bower install
$ pac -s bower angular
From a command prompt, run
pac from your project's root directory.
You'll see a new
.modules directory that contains gzipped tarballs of your
dependencies. When deploying, you can use pac to install the modules:
mkdir -p node_modules
pac install
npm rebuild