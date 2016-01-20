Pack your node_modules as *.tgz files for version control and easy deploys

Because commiting the node_modules into source control sucks. It kills diffs and makes code reviews difficult.

Read more in my blog post.

Installation

npm install -g pac

Usage

Usage: pac [options] [packageName ...] Options: - h, --help output usage information - i, install Install packages - P, --production Install/Pack production packages - s, --strategy [type] Uses specified strategy [npm |bower] to install/pack packages. Default is "npm". - v, --verbose Logs out verbose log messages Examples: $ pac -P install $ pac grunt $ pac -s bower install $ pac -s bower angular

From a command prompt, run pac from your project's root directory.

You'll see a new .modules directory that contains gzipped tarballs of your dependencies. When deploying, you can use pac to install the modules: