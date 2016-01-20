openbase logo
pac

by Mike Frey
1.0.0 (see all)

pack your node_modules as *.tgz files for version control and easy deploys

Overview

Readme

node-pac

Travis CI Gitter

Pack your node_modules as *.tgz files for version control and easy deploys

Why?

Because commiting the node_modules into source control sucks. It kills diffs and makes code reviews difficult.

Read more in my blog post.

Installation

npm install -g pac

Usage

  Usage: pac [options] [packageName ...]

  Options:

    -h, --help             output usage information
    -i, install            Install packages
    -P, --production       Install/Pack production packages
    -s, --strategy [type]  Uses specified strategy [npm|bower] to install/pack
                           packages. Default is "npm".
    -v, --verbose          Logs out verbose log messages

  Examples:

    $ pac -P install
    $ pac grunt
    $ pac -s bower install
    $ pac -s bower angular

From a command prompt, run pac from your project's root directory.

You'll see a new .modules directory that contains gzipped tarballs of your dependencies. When deploying, you can use pac to install the modules:

mkdir -p node_modules
pac install
npm rebuild

