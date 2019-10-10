A p5.js library that enables communication between your p5 sketch and Arduino (or another serial enabled device).

What Does it Do?

p5.serialport more or less clones the Processing Serial Library API. As JavaScript in a browser can not interact directly with a serial port, this library solves this. p5.serialport comes in two flavors; one is a simple app, this is good for all skill levels and is the easiest to use; second is Node.js based WebSocket server, this is for more skilled advanced users or someone who needs heavy customization.

p5.serial App

To begin download and run a release of p5.serialcontrol. This application incorporates p5.serialserver in a GUI application for MacOS and Windows.

Once you have the application launched load one of the examples in your browser to see it in action.

You'll likely have to change the name of the serial port in the examples to the one your Arduino is using.

To Use:

Connect an Arduino or other serial device to your computuer.

Clone or download this repo and install the dependencies with: npm install and start the server with: node startserver.js

Alternatively, you can install the server globally via npm with sudo npm install -g p5.serialserver and then run it with p5serial or locally with npm install p5.serialserver and run it from the node_modules directory with node startserver.js

Then load one of the examples in your browser to see it in action.

Getting Started

After running either the p5.serialcontrol application or p5.serialserver, you need to include the client side library in your html file. You can download the p5.serialport.js client library and include this as a script tag as below:

<script language="javascript" type="text/javascript" src="p5.serialport.js">

or, you can use a CDN link available via jsdelivr:

<script language="javascript" type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/p5.serialserver@0.0.28/lib/p5.serialport.js"></script>

Examples

Basic Example

let serial; function setup ( ) { serial = new p5.SerialPort(); let portlist = serial.list(); serial.open( "/dev/cu.usbmodem1421" ); serial.on( 'connected' , serverConnected); serial.on( 'list' , gotList); serial.on( 'data' , gotData); serial.on( 'error' , gotError); serial.on( 'open' , gotOpen); } function serverConnected ( ) { print( "We are connected!" ); } function gotList ( thelist ) { for ( let i = 0 ; i < thelist.length; i++) { print(i + " " + thelist[i]); } } function gotOpen ( ) { print( "Serial Port is open!" ); } function gotError ( theerror ) { print(theerror); } function gotData ( ) { let currentString = serial.readStringUntil( "\r

" ); console .log(currentString); } function draw ( ) { }

