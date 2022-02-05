📡 P3X Redis UI is a very functional handy database GUI and works in your pocket on the responsive web or as a desktop app v2022.4.116

NodeJS LTS is supported

Built on NodeJs version

v16.13.2

Description

p3x-redis-ui is a new Redis GUI which can serve as a backend server or as a desktop application.

Some of the features are coming below.

The best use case for this Redis GUI, if you manage tons of JSON, as it includes JSONEditor and ACE. Check out the different options in the edit json button dialog. :)

Warning

It is not recommend to generate the configuration JSON via a text editor. The perfect solution is to generate the configuration in the GUI, then apply for example in Kubernetes.

The online current version

https://p3x.redis.patrikx3.com

This Redis database every day in the morning European time CET restores some data, so you may do whatever you want to do.

Besides, you could experience the test app to exit for 1 second, because it could auto update itself. It auto updates itself when the code from Git changes.

Third, it is a snapshot, it is possible, that the features are different from GitHub or NPM as the releases are usually monthly or as they happen.

Screenshots

Screenshots readme

Releases

Snap

AppImage

https://github.com/patrikx3/redis-ui/releases

To integrate into the menu

Execute:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:appimagelauncher-team/stable sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install appimagelauncher

After downloading the AppImage , make it an executable.

mkdir -p $HOME /opt mv ~/Downloads/p3x-redis-ui-a.b.c-x86_64.AppImage $HOME /opt/ chmod +x $HOME /opt/p3x-redis-ui-a.b.c-x86_64.AppImage $HOME /opt/p3x-redis-ui-a.b.c-x86_64.AppImage &

On ElectronJs

(The GitHub versions are always instant, while the ElectronJs Apps releases are delayed.)

https://electronjs.org/apps/p3x-redis-ui

CLI

Start up with a server or via a browser and NodeJs/NPM.

Start up with a server readme

Some description about the config file readme

Docker

https://hub.docker.com/r/patrikx3/p3x-redis-ui

Compose

https://github.com/patrikx3/redis-ui/blob/master/docker-compose.yml

wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/patrikx3/redis-ui/master/docker-compose.yml docker-compose up

Bare

mkdir -p ./p3x-redis-ui-settings docker run -v $PWD /p3x-redis-ui-settings:/settings -h docker-p3x-redis-ui -p 7843:7843 -t -i patrikx3/p3x-redis-ui

The GUI will be @ http://localhost:7843

Kubernetes

A complete example of deployment p3x-redis-ui in kubernetes using raw manifests https://github.com/patrikx3/redis-ui/blob/master/k8s/manifests

kubectl apply -f namespace.yaml kubectl apply -f configmap.yaml kubectl apply -f deployment.yaml kubectl apply -f service.yaml kubectl apply -f ingress.yaml

Helm chart p3x-redis-ui deployment in kubernetes https://github.com/patrikx3/redis-ui/blob/master/k8s/chart

helm template -f values.yaml release --namespace namespace . > generated.yaml kubectl apply -f generated.yaml

Features

The console history is kept indefinite in the local storage

Redis 6 with TLS is enabled with this information: https://spin.atomicobject.com/2021/08/05/configuring-redis-tls/

You can override the server port via an environment variable P3XRS_PORT

In the connections, you can enable read only mode, which means, the user will not be able to modify via gui and the console (only pub/sub monitor and select database is allowed) is disabled.

In a sub-directory, you can use Nginx/Ingress to rewrite your paths. https://github.com/patrikx3/redis-ui/issues/43

To show the menu in the desktop version, click ALT

There is a new feature in the settings/tree setting, which limits the received keys, the minimum is 100, the maximum is 100k, so there is no more crash, because of that

Since v2020.4.189 , the tree can handle bigger key count, as of now, we are using deferred rendering for the tree - only rendering what is in the viewport, so it should be much faster versus rendering everything at once

Please, check out your Redis use case, if this program can cover your requirements

Does not handle binary data

Does not work with sentinel , but it will be developed at some point of time

, but it will be developed at some point of time Has cluster support Thanks so much for the awesome contribution by @idetoile (now -> @devthejo) of the cluster function.

Able to monitor all channel messages on the console by using a checkbox.

Works with multiple languages

Works as a backend

Works as a desktop via Electron Linux Windows macOS

Starts with no settings without config, or setup your own config

Able to create, test, save, delete multiple connections or a readonly connections setup, for shared usage*

Online you are able to choose the tree separator, for example :, /, -, space etc... or even empty separator

It is based on Redis-Commander and phpRedisAdmin

You can select the database via console or the drop down. The database select drop down shows if the checked database is empty or filled, so you can always know which is filled

Save button to save the db

Full statistics pages, can be useful

This is just a New Kind on the Block in the Redis world, so, of course, there are advantages and disadvantages in the other Redis GUIs

Dark - Dracula / light themes

Search Client side mode searching in keys - small key set Server side mode searching in keys - large key set Search mode the search keys starts with a string key the search keys includes a string in the key

The app is responsive, it works on a phone/tablet as well

There is a key sorting function, which has a penalty, because it sorts with natural-compare, which means it is more human display, then just raw characters, but up to 100k the keys is still ok.

For big key set to be usable paging should be a maximum 1000 keys / page, though for 250 is the sweetest spot

TODO

The to do readme

Change log

The change log readme

Contributors

The contributors readme

Development

For file names do not use camelCase, but use kebab-case. Folder should be named as kebab-case as well. As you can see, all code filenames are using it like that, please do not change that. Please apply the .editorconfig settings in your IDE.

It creates a package that allows you to compose p3x-redis-ui-server and p3x-redis-ui-material into one:

Server on GitHub

Client on GitHub

If you develop on this app, you are required to test, that all JS you code write is working with Electron (as the embedded Electron NodeJs version is usually below the real NodeJs). Once the server and client is running as above, you clone this repo and test like this:

git clone https://github.com/patrikx3/redis-ui-material.git cd redis-ui-material npm install npm run dev git clone https://github.com/patrikx3/redis-ui-server.git cd redis-ui-server npm install npm run dev git clone https://github.com/patrikx3/redis-ui.git cd redis-ui npm install ./scripts/start-local.sh .\scripts\start-local.cmd

Development of the translations

By default, only English is created, but given all strings are from a JS file, it is very quick to spawn another language eg. German, French, Spanish etc ...

English strings, for the web UI

English strings, for the Electron

For a new language: Add into redis-ui-material/src/bundle.js .

This solution is not using REST at all, but instead uses Socket.IO 🤣, which is weird, but I like it, it is supposed to be more responsive, as there is no big overhead in the HTTP protocol.

Reference for Socket.IO speed

https://www.google.com/search?q=rest+vs+websocket+comparison+benchmarks

P3X Redis UI playground

Corifeus P3X Redis UI

AlternativeTo Redis UI

NPM P3X Redis UI

Snap Store

Github.IO Page







Note about versioning: Versions are cut in Major.Minor.Patch schema. Major is always the current year. Minor is either 4 (January - June) or 10 (July - December). Patch is incremental by every build. If there is a breaking change, it should be noted in the readme.

P3X-REDIS-UI Build v2022.4.116

