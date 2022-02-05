Bugs are evident™ - MATRIX️
v16.13.2
p3x-redis-ui is a new Redis GUI which can serve as a backend server or as a desktop application.
Some of the features are coming below.
The best use case for this Redis GUI, if you manage tons of JSON, as it includes JSONEditor and ACE. Check out the different options in the edit json button dialog. :)
It is not recommend to generate the configuration
JSON via a text editor. The perfect solution is to generate the configuration in the GUI, then apply for example in Kubernetes.
This Redis database every day in the morning European time CET restores some data, so you may do whatever you want to do.
Besides, you could experience the test app to exit for 1 second, because it could auto update itself. It auto updates itself when the code from Git changes.
Third, it is a snapshot, it is possible, that the features are different from GitHub or NPM as the releases are usually monthly or as they happen.
Execute:
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:appimagelauncher-team/stable
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install appimagelauncher
AppImage, make it an executable.
mkdir -p $HOME/opt
mv ~/Downloads/p3x-redis-ui-a.b.c-x86_64.AppImage $HOME/opt/
chmod +x $HOME/opt/p3x-redis-ui-a.b.c-x86_64.AppImage
# Then you can run it
$HOME/opt/p3x-redis-ui-a.b.c-x86_64.AppImage &
(The GitHub versions are always instant, while the ElectronJs Apps releases are delayed.)
Start up with a server or via a browser and NodeJs/NPM.
Some description about the config file readme
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/patrikx3/redis-ui/master/docker-compose.yml
# You might want to tune the settings folder in the docker-compose.yml.
# the /home/user/p3x-redis-ui-settings settings folder in yml should be set by yourself.
docker-compose up
# you can tune the settings folder
# in the -v first part is where you can set your own folder
mkdir -p ./p3x-redis-ui-settings
docker run -v $PWD/p3x-redis-ui-settings:/settings -h docker-p3x-redis-ui -p 7843:7843 -t -i patrikx3/p3x-redis-ui
The GUI will be @ http://localhost:7843
A complete example of deployment
p3x-redis-ui in kubernetes using raw manifests
kubectl apply -f namespace.yaml
# Do not forget to edit redis host and password configuration
kubectl apply -f configmap.yaml
kubectl apply -f deployment.yaml
kubectl apply -f service.yaml
kubectl apply -f ingress.yaml
Helm chart
p3x-redis-ui deployment in kubernetes
helm template -f values.yaml release --namespace namespace . > generated.yaml
kubectl apply -f generated.yaml
P3XRS_PORT
v2020.4.189, the tree can handle bigger key count, as of now, we are using deferred rendering for the tree - only rendering what is in the viewport, so it should be much faster versus rendering everything at once
For file names do not use camelCase, but use kebab-case. Folder should be named as kebab-case as well. As you can see, all code filenames are using it like that, please do not change that.
Please apply the
.editorconfig settings in your IDE.
It creates a package that allows you to compose
p3x-redis-ui-server and
p3x-redis-ui-material into one:
If you develop on this app, you are required to test, that all JS you code write is working with Electron (as the embedded Electron NodeJs version is usually below the real NodeJs). Once the server and client is running as above, you clone this repo and test like this:
# terminal 1
git clone https://github.com/patrikx3/redis-ui-material.git
cd redis-ui-material
npm install
npm run dev
# terminal 2
git clone https://github.com/patrikx3/redis-ui-server.git
cd redis-ui-server
npm install
npm run dev
# if you are not working on Electron, at this point you can fire the browser
# @ http://localhost:8080/
# terminal 3
git clone https://github.com/patrikx3/redis-ui.git
cd redis-ui
npm install
./scripts/start-local.sh
# or
.\scripts\start-local.cmd
By default, only English is created, but given all strings are from a
JS file, it is very quick to spawn another language eg. German, French, Spanish etc ...
English strings, for the web UI
English strings, for the Electron
For a new language:
Add into
redis-ui-material/src/bundle.js.
This solution is not using REST at all, but instead uses Socket.IO 🤣, which is weird, but I like it, it is supposed to be more responsive, as there is no big overhead in the HTTP protocol.
Note about versioning: Versions are cut in Major.Minor.Patch schema. Major is always the current year. Minor is either 4 (January - June) or 10 (July - December). Patch is incremental by every build. If there is a breaking change, it should be noted in the readme.
P3X-REDIS-UI Build v2022.4.116
