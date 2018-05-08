Bugs are evident™ - MATRIX️
Based on: http://sheroz.com/pages/blog/improving-development-performance-moving-intellij-idea-cache-ramdisk.html
After all these tricks I tried to open my current project with IntelliJ IDEA 12 …
Wow!!! It is fantastic! Works like a … sword!!!
Why sword?! I don’t know exactly. May be because of Darcula theme. This is just first thought what came to my mind seeing the overall results.
The Intellij IDEA 12 now works as a lightsaber sword, as a weapon of a Jedi Knight, which you can trust in Java world!
I think my ramdisk is faster. Ciao!!! (:
Speed up IntelliJ and development Node. (Tons of files.)
The result is that the development is many folds faster. No waiting at all.
Do not use the
$USER variable, use the actual username, like
p3x-robot.
patrikx3@workstation ~ $ p3x-ramdisk install --help
Usage: install [options] <uid>
Install a p3x-ramdisk
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-r, --rampath [path] The path of the ram disk, default /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk
-p, --persistent [path] The path of the ram persistent, default /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent
-g, --gid [group] The gid, it you omit it is the current user
-t, --timer [minutes] The timer in minutes, minimum about 10 minutes, Default is 20 minutes, the best
-s, --size [megabytes] Ramdisk in size of megabytes, default is 4096 megabytes
Trash is disabled in GNOME with p3x-ramdisk. It will ask for confirm to delete data. You might have it in the previous save. It is possible to enable trash bin, but for me is not important now, so I disabled, memory is not cheap.
Use GitHub for info, NPM hides wide strings.
https://github.com/patrikx3/ramdisk
# of course your data will never be deleted,
# double persistence (current, previouse, saves every 20 minutes)
# load on boot, plus at shutdown and suspend it saves
sudo npm install -g p3x-ramdisk --unsafe-perm=true --allow-root
# install
# if you need less/more memory, add -s 1024 or even more, 10GB is good :)
sudo p3x-ramdisk install {{USER}}
# Get the output, add to /etc/fstab
echo "tmpfs /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk tmpfs gid=10000,uid=10000,size=4096M 0 0" | sudo tee -a /etc/fstab
sudo mount -a
# you should verify the ramdisk is existing now, you might have to reboot
# on linux it can show your settings, like below:
df -h
# if there is an error, you can
sudo p3x-ramdisk stop {{USER}}
# if all good
# STARTUP THE RAMDISK PERSISTENT
sudo p3x-ramdisk start {{USER}}
# you can work like here (this a symlink, so you can't accidentally delete
# so next time boot, it will re-create the symlink ...)
# /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk/p3x-persistence
# SOME DEBUG
p3x-ramdisk watch {{USER}}
# to trigger a savs
p3x-ramdisk save {{USER}}
# you don't need usually to save
# the default is 20 minutes
# the systemd service saves on suspend and shutdown
# to stop the services
# removes sync, so the ramdisk files will be unavailable,
# only be in /home/username/ramdisk-persistent/current
sudo p3x-ramdisk stop {{USER}}
# your duplicate copies are
ls -all /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/current/
ls -all /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/previous/
# you are done
# the default use case is to speed up working with IntelliJ and my projects to ramdisk
# if you just want persistent folder and that's all
# there is a special folder, .p3x-ramdisk-link
# everything there is linked into /home/{{USER}}
# if there is nothing in .p3x-ramdisk-link
# no linking is. to test it, you might not need it.
### //LINKING:START
# LINKING - IS NOT REQUIRED, but is good as a sword :)
p3x-ramdisk save {{USER}}
sudo p3x-ramdisk stop {{USER}}
mkdir -p /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/current/.p3x-ramdisk-link
cp -avr /home/{{USER}}/.IntelliJIdea2019.2 /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/current/.p3x-ramdisk-link
# backup
mkdir -p /home/{{USER}}/backup
mv /home/{{USER}}/.IntelliJIdea2019.2 /home/{{USER}}/backup/
# need to delete the originals, since they become symlinks
rm -rf /home/{{USER}}/.IntelliJIdea2019.2
ln -s /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/current/.p3x-ramdisk-link/.IntelliJIdea2019.2 /home/{{USER}}/.IntelliJIdea2019.2
sudo p3x-ramdisk start {{USER}}
### //LINKING:END
patrikx3@laptop:~/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdik-persistence/content/.p3x-ramdisk-link/Projects/patrikx3/ramdisk$ sudo p3x-ramdisk install patrikx3 -s 6144
2018-05-08 00:30:08: terminal install
2018-05-08 00:30:08: terminal copy
2018-05-08 00:30:08: terminal suspend
2018-05-08 00:30:08: terminal reload services
2018-05-08 00:30:08: terminal install done
Settings: {
"rampath": "ramdisk",
"persistent": "ramdisk-persistent",
"uid": "patrikx3",
"uidNumber": 10000,
"gid": "patrikx3",
"timer": 20,
"size": "4096",
"home": "/home/patrikx3",
"script": "/home/patrikx3/.p3x-ramdisk"
}
Final commands:
--------------------------
1) You only have to do it once, if you haven't done it before
echo "tmpfs /home/patrikx3/ramdisk tmpfs gid=10000,uid=10000,size=4096M 0 0" | sudo tee -a /etc/fstab
sudo mount -a
--------------------------
2) verify that ramdisk is working, see it here
df -h
--------------------------
3) if everything is ok, start the persistent ramdisk
sudo p3x-ramdisk start {{USER}}
patrikx3@laptop:~/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdik-persistence/content/.p3x-ramdisk-link/Projects/patrikx3/ramdisk$
p3x-ramdisk watch {{USER}}
Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on
tmpfs 4,0G 2,0G 2,1G 50% /home/patrikx3/ramdisk
total used free shared buff/cache available
Mem: 31G 3,3G 18G 2,0G 9,8G 25G
Swap: 8,0G 0B 8,0G
Load: 2018-05-27 09:01:49 2018-05-27 09:01:56 0 minutes 7 seconds
Save: 2018-05-27 09:20:00 2018-05-27 09:20:16 0 minutes 16 seconds
2018-05-27 09:20:00: timer save, ramdisk to current
2018-05-27 09:20:00: timer save /home/patrikx3/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdik-persistence/content to /home/patrikx3/ramdisk-persistent/current
2018-05-27 09:20:16: timer saved
2018-05-27 09:20:16: timer save done
2018-05-27 09:20:16: timer 0 minutes 16 seconds
5/27/2018, 9:24:45 AM | Persistence 20 minutes | Watch 1 second
/home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/ramdisk-persistent.log
/home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/update-at-load.log
/home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/update-at-save.log
2018-05-06 02:57:37: boot loading
2018-05-06 02:57:37: boot load /home/patrikx3/ramdisk-persistent/current to /home/patrikx3/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdik-persistence/content
2018-05-06 02:57:47: boot loaded
2018-05-06 02:57:47: boot link
2018-05-06 02:57:47: boot link /home/patrikx3/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdisk-persistence/content/.IntelliJIdea2018.3 to /home/patrikx3/.IntelliJIdea2018.3
2018-05-06 02:57:47: boot link /home/patrikx3/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdisk-persistence/content/Projects to /home/patrikx3/Projects
2018-05-06 02:57:47: boot link done
2018-05-06 02:57:47: boot 0 minutes 10 seconds
2018-05-06 02:57:47: timer save
2018-05-06 02:57:47: timer save, current to previous
2018-05-06 02:57:47: timer save /home/patrikx3/ramdisk-persistent/current to /home/patrikx3/ramdisk-persistent/previous
2018-05-06 02:57:50: timer saved
2018-05-06 02:57:50: timer save, ramdisk to current
2018-05-06 02:57:50: timer save /home/patrikx3/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdisk-persistence/content to /home/patrikx3/ramdisk-persistent/current
2018-05-06 02:57:53: timer saved
2018-05-06 02:57:53: timer save done
2018-05-06 02:57:53: timer 0 minutes 6 seconds
2018-05-06 03:31:51
2018-05-06 03:31:57
0 minutes 6 seconds
patrikx3@workstation ~/ramdisk-persistent/current/.p3x-ramdisk-link $ ll
total 32
drwxr-xr-x 8 patrikx3 patrikx3 4096 May 7 13:04 ./
drwxr-xr-x 3 patrikx3 patrikx3 4096 May 7 13:02 ../
drwxr-xr-x 4 patrikx3 patrikx3 4096 Apr 25 17:51 .IntelliJIdea2018.3/
patrikx3@workstation ~/ramdisk-persistent/current/.p3x-ramdisk-link $
