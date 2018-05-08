openbase logo
p3x-ramdisk

by patrikx3
2021.10.159 (see all)

💾 Linux Persistent RAM disk

Readme

Donate for Corifeus / P3X Contact Corifeus / P3X Corifeus @ Facebook Build Status Uptime Robot ratio (30 days)

💾 Linux RAM disk persistent with Systemd timer, service and suspend v2022.4.109

Bugs are evident™ - MATRIX️

NodeJS LTS is supported

Built on NodeJs version

v16.13.2

Description

Change log

Breaking change

readme

Install

sudo npm install -g p3x-ramdisk --unsafe-perm=true --allow-root

IntelliJ Speed

Based on: http://sheroz.com/pages/blog/improving-development-performance-moving-intellij-idea-cache-ramdisk.html

http://sheroz.com/pages/blog/improving-development-performance-moving-intellij-idea-cache-ramdisk.html 

After all these tricks I tried to open my current project with IntelliJ IDEA 12 … 

Wow!!! It is fantastic! Works like a … sword!!! 

Why sword?! I don’t know exactly. May be because of Darcula theme. This is just first thought what came to my mind seeing the overall results. 

The Intellij IDEA 12 now works as a lightsaber sword, as a weapon of a Jedi Knight, which you can trust in Java world!

Features

  • Requires tmpfs, bash, fstab, rsync, memory :)
    • Usually, all requirements are available in many Unix flavors
  • SystemD
    • Service
    • Timer
    • Suspend
    • RAM disk to HDD
  • Linux for sure, easy to extend for Unix, BSD, macOS
    • Should might need some tuning, but the functions are there, I just only tested in Linux.

Intel Optane

I think my ramdisk is faster. Ciao!!! (:

Use case

Speed up IntelliJ and development Node. (Tons of files.)
The result is that the development is many folds faster. No waiting at all.

Changelog

Install

Warning

Do not use the $USER variable, use the actual username, like p3x-robot.

So actual install

patrikx3@workstation ~ $ p3x-ramdisk install --help

  Usage: install [options] <uid>

  
Install a p3x-ramdisk    


  Options:

    -h, --help               output usage information
    -r, --rampath [path]     The path of the ram disk, default /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk
    -p, --persistent [path]  The path of the ram persistent, default /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent
    -g, --gid [group]        The gid, it you omit it is the current user
    -t, --timer [minutes]    The timer in minutes, minimum about 10 minutes, Default is 20 minutes, the best
    -s, --size [megabytes]   Ramdisk in size of megabytes, default is 4096 megabytes

IMPORTANT

Trash is disabled in GNOME with p3x-ramdisk. It will ask for confirm to delete data. You might have it in the previous save. It is possible to enable trash bin, but for me is not important now, so I disabled, memory is not cheap.

Setup

Use GitHub for info, NPM hides wide strings.

https://github.com/patrikx3/ramdisk 

# of course your data will never be deleted,
# double persistence (current, previouse, saves every 20 minutes)
# load on boot, plus at shutdown and suspend it saves

sudo npm install -g p3x-ramdisk --unsafe-perm=true --allow-root

# install
# if you need less/more memory, add -s 1024 or even more, 10GB is good :)
sudo p3x-ramdisk install {{USER}}    

# Get the output, add to /etc/fstab
echo "tmpfs   /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk tmpfs   gid=10000,uid=10000,size=4096M   0 0" | sudo tee -a /etc/fstab
sudo mount -a
# you should verify the ramdisk is existing now, you might have to reboot
# on linux it can show your settings, like below:
df -h

# if there is an error, you can 
sudo p3x-ramdisk stop {{USER}}

# if all good
# STARTUP THE RAMDISK PERSISTENT
sudo p3x-ramdisk start {{USER}}

# you can work like here (this a symlink, so you can't accidentally delete
# so next time boot, it will re-create the symlink ...)
# /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk/p3x-persistence

# SOME DEBUG
p3x-ramdisk watch {{USER}}

# to trigger a savs
p3x-ramdisk save {{USER}}

# you don't need usually to save
# the default is 20 minutes
# the systemd service saves on suspend and shutdown


# to stop the services
# removes sync, so the ramdisk files will be unavailable,
# only be in /home/username/ramdisk-persistent/current
sudo p3x-ramdisk stop {{USER}} 

# your duplicate copies are
ls -all /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/current/
ls -all /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/previous/

# you are done
# the default use case is to speed up working with IntelliJ and my projects to ramdisk
# if you just want persistent folder and that's all
# there is a special folder, .p3x-ramdisk-link
# everything there is linked into /home/{{USER}}
# if there is nothing in .p3x-ramdisk-link
# no linking is. to test it, you might not need it.

Linkin' in /home

### //LINKING:START
# LINKING - IS NOT REQUIRED, but is good as a sword :)
p3x-ramdisk save {{USER}}
sudo p3x-ramdisk stop {{USER}}
mkdir -p /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/current/.p3x-ramdisk-link

cp -avr /home/{{USER}}/.IntelliJIdea2019.2 /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/current/.p3x-ramdisk-link

# backup
mkdir -p /home/{{USER}}/backup
mv /home/{{USER}}/.IntelliJIdea2019.2 /home/{{USER}}/backup/ 

# need to delete the originals, since they become symlinks
rm -rf /home/{{USER}}/.IntelliJIdea2019.2

ln -s  /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/current/.p3x-ramdisk-link/.IntelliJIdea2019.2 /home/{{USER}}/.IntelliJIdea2019.2

sudo p3x-ramdisk start {{USER}}
### //LINKING:END

Output

Install

patrikx3@laptop:~/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdik-persistence/content/.p3x-ramdisk-link/Projects/patrikx3/ramdisk$ sudo p3x-ramdisk install patrikx3 -s 6144
2018-05-08 00:30:08: terminal install

2018-05-08 00:30:08: terminal copy

2018-05-08 00:30:08: terminal suspend

2018-05-08 00:30:08: terminal reload services

2018-05-08 00:30:08: terminal install done


Settings: {
  "rampath": "ramdisk",
  "persistent": "ramdisk-persistent",
  "uid": "patrikx3",
  "uidNumber": 10000,
  "gid": "patrikx3",
  "timer": 20,
  "size": "4096",
  "home": "/home/patrikx3",
  "script": "/home/patrikx3/.p3x-ramdisk"
}    
    
Final commands:
--------------------------
1) You only have to do it once, if you haven't done it before

echo "tmpfs   /home/patrikx3/ramdisk tmpfs   gid=10000,uid=10000,size=4096M   0 0" | sudo tee -a /etc/fstab
sudo mount -a

--------------------------
2) verify that ramdisk is working, see it here

df -h

--------------------------
3) if everything is ok, start the persistent ramdisk

sudo p3x-ramdisk start {{USER}}

patrikx3@laptop:~/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdik-persistence/content/.p3x-ramdisk-link/Projects/patrikx3/ramdisk$

Watching the RAM disk

p3x-ramdisk watch {{USER}}

Filesystem                                                 Size  Used Avail Use% Mounted on
tmpfs                                                      4,0G  2,0G  2,1G  50% /home/patrikx3/ramdisk

              total        used        free      shared  buff/cache   available
Mem:            31G        3,3G         18G        2,0G        9,8G         25G
Swap:          8,0G          0B        8,0G
                         
                         
Load: 2018-05-27 09:01:49  2018-05-27 09:01:56  0 minutes 7 seconds
Save: 2018-05-27 09:20:00  2018-05-27 09:20:16  0 minutes 16 seconds

2018-05-27 09:20:00: timer save, ramdisk to current
2018-05-27 09:20:00: timer save /home/patrikx3/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdik-persistence/content to /home/patrikx3/ramdisk-persistent/current
2018-05-27 09:20:16: timer saved
2018-05-27 09:20:16: timer save done
2018-05-27 09:20:16: timer 0 minutes 16 seconds

5/27/2018, 9:24:45 AM | Persistence 20 minutes | Watch 1 second

LOGS

/home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/ramdisk-persistent.log
/home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/update-at-load.log
/home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/update-at-save.log

LOG info

2018-05-06 02:57:37: boot loading
2018-05-06 02:57:37: boot load /home/patrikx3/ramdisk-persistent/current to /home/patrikx3/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdik-persistence/content
2018-05-06 02:57:47: boot loaded
2018-05-06 02:57:47: boot link
2018-05-06 02:57:47: boot link /home/patrikx3/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdisk-persistence/content/.IntelliJIdea2018.3 to /home/patrikx3/.IntelliJIdea2018.3
2018-05-06 02:57:47: boot link /home/patrikx3/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdisk-persistence/content/Projects to /home/patrikx3/Projects
2018-05-06 02:57:47: boot link done
2018-05-06 02:57:47: boot 0 minutes 10 seconds

2018-05-06 02:57:47: timer save
2018-05-06 02:57:47: timer save, current to previous
2018-05-06 02:57:47: timer save /home/patrikx3/ramdisk-persistent/current to /home/patrikx3/ramdisk-persistent/previous
2018-05-06 02:57:50: timer saved
2018-05-06 02:57:50: timer save, ramdisk to current
2018-05-06 02:57:50: timer save /home/patrikx3/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdisk-persistence/content to /home/patrikx3/ramdisk-persistent/current
2018-05-06 02:57:53: timer saved
2018-05-06 02:57:53: timer save done
2018-05-06 02:57:53: timer 0 minutes 6 seconds

LOG Update

2018-05-06 03:31:51
2018-05-06 03:31:57
0 minutes 6 seconds

Thunder ramdisk persistence

patrikx3@workstation ~/ramdisk-persistent/current/.p3x-ramdisk-link $ ll
total 32
drwxr-xr-x  8 patrikx3 patrikx3 4096 May  7 13:04 ./
drwxr-xr-x  3 patrikx3 patrikx3 4096 May  7 13:02 ../
drwxr-xr-x  4 patrikx3 patrikx3 4096 Apr 25 17:51 .IntelliJIdea2018.3/
patrikx3@workstation ~/ramdisk-persistent/current/.p3x-ramdisk-link $

🙏 This is an open-source project. Star this repository, if you like it, or even donate to maintain the servers and the development. Thank you so much!

Possible, this server, rarely, is down, please, hang on for 15-30 minutes and the server will be back up.

All my domains (patrikx3.com and corifeus.com) could have minor errors, since I am developing in my free time. However, it is usually stable.

Note about versioning: Versions are cut in Major.Minor.Patch schema. Major is always the current year. Minor is either 4 (January - June) or 10 (July - December). Patch is incremental by every build. If there is a breaking change, it should be noted in the readme.

P3X-RAMDISK Build v2022.4.109

Donate for Corifeus / P3X Contact Corifeus / P3X Like Corifeus @ Facebook

P3X Sponsor

IntelliJ - The most intelligent Java IDE

JetBrains

