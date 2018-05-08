💾 Linux RAM disk persistent with Systemd timer, service and suspend v2022.4.109

sudo npm install -g p3x-ramdisk --unsafe-perm= true --allow-root

IntelliJ Speed

Based on: http://sheroz.com/pages/blog/improving-development-performance-moving-intellij-idea-cache-ramdisk.html

After all these tricks I tried to open my current project with IntelliJ IDEA 12 … Wow!!! It is fantastic! Works like a … sword!!! Why sword?! I don’t know exactly. May be because of Darcula theme. This is just first thought what came to my mind seeing the overall results. The Intellij IDEA 12 now works as a lightsaber sword, as a weapon of a Jedi Knight, which you can trust in Java world!

Features

Requires tmpfs, bash, fstab, rsync, memory :) Usually, all requirements are available in many Unix flavors

SystemD Service Timer Suspend RAM disk to HDD

Linux for sure, easy to extend for Unix, BSD, macOS Should might need some tuning, but the functions are there, I just only tested in Linux.



Intel Optane

I think my ramdisk is faster. Ciao!!! (:

Use case

Speed up IntelliJ and development Node. (Tons of files.)

The result is that the development is many folds faster. No waiting at all.

Install

Warning

Do not use the $USER variable, use the actual username, like p3x-robot .

So actual install

patrikx3@workstation ~ $ p3x-ramdisk install --help Usage: install [options] <uid> Install a p3x-ramdisk Options: -h, --help output usage information -r, --rampath [path] The path of the ram disk, default /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk -p, --persistent [path] The path of the ram persistent, default /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent -g, --gid [group] The gid, it you omit it is the current user -t, --timer [minutes] The timer in minutes, minimum about 10 minutes, Default is 20 minutes, the best -s, --size [megabytes] Ramdisk in size of megabytes, default is 4096 megabytes

IMPORTANT

Trash is disabled in GNOME with p3x-ramdisk. It will ask for confirm to delete data. You might have it in the previous save. It is possible to enable trash bin, but for me is not important now, so I disabled, memory is not cheap.

Setup

Use GitHub for info, NPM hides wide strings.

https://github.com/patrikx3/ramdisk

sudo npm install -g p3x-ramdisk --unsafe-perm= true --allow-root sudo p3x-ramdisk install {{USER}} echo "tmpfs /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk tmpfs gid=10000,uid=10000,size=4096M 0 0" | sudo tee -a /etc/fstab sudo mount -a df -h sudo p3x-ramdisk stop {{USER}} sudo p3x-ramdisk start {{USER}} p3x-ramdisk watch {{USER}} p3x-ramdisk save {{USER}} sudo p3x-ramdisk stop {{USER}} ls -all /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/current/ ls -all /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/previous/

Linkin' in /home

p3x-ramdisk save {{USER}} sudo p3x-ramdisk stop {{USER}} mkdir -p /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/current/.p3x-ramdisk-link cp -avr /home/{{USER}}/.IntelliJIdea2019.2 /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/current/.p3x-ramdisk-link mkdir -p /home/{{USER}}/backup mv /home/{{USER}}/.IntelliJIdea2019.2 /home/{{USER}}/backup/ rm -rf /home/{{USER}}/.IntelliJIdea2019.2 ln -s /home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/current/.p3x-ramdisk-link/.IntelliJIdea2019.2 /home/{{USER}}/.IntelliJIdea2019.2 sudo p3x-ramdisk start {{USER}}

Output

Install

patrikx3@laptop:~/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdik-persistence/content/.p3x-ramdisk-link/Projects/patrikx3/ramdisk$ sudo p3x-ramdisk install patrikx3 -s 6144 2018-05-08 00:30:08: terminal install 2018-05-08 00:30:08: terminal copy 2018-05-08 00:30:08: terminal suspend 2018-05-08 00:30:08: terminal reload services 2018-05-08 00:30:08: terminal install done Settings: { "rampath": "ramdisk", "persistent": "ramdisk-persistent", "uid": "patrikx3", "uidNumber": 10000, "gid": "patrikx3", "timer": 20, "size": "4096", "home": "/home/patrikx3", "script": "/home/patrikx3/.p3x-ramdisk" } Final commands: -------------------------- 1) You only have to do it once, if you haven't done it before echo "tmpfs /home/patrikx3/ramdisk tmpfs gid=10000,uid=10000,size=4096M 0 0" | sudo tee -a /etc/fstab sudo mount -a -------------------------- 2) verify that ramdisk is working, see it here df -h -------------------------- 3) if everything is ok, start the persistent ramdisk sudo p3x-ramdisk start {{USER}} patrikx3@laptop:~/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdik-persistence/content/.p3x-ramdisk-link/Projects/patrikx3/ramdisk$

Watching the RAM disk

p3x-ramdisk watch {{USER}}

Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on tmpfs 4,0G 2,0G 2,1G 50% /home/patrikx3/ramdisk total used free shared buff/cache available Mem: 31G 3,3G 18G 2,0G 9,8G 25G Swap: 8,0G 0B 8,0G Load: 2018-05-27 09:01:49 2018-05-27 09:01:56 0 minutes 7 seconds Save: 2018-05-27 09:20:00 2018-05-27 09:20:16 0 minutes 16 seconds 2018-05-27 09:20:00: timer save, ramdisk to current 2018-05-27 09:20:00: timer save /home/patrikx3/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdik-persistence/content to /home/patrikx3/ramdisk-persistent/current 2018-05-27 09:20:16: timer saved 2018-05-27 09:20:16: timer save done 2018-05-27 09:20:16: timer 0 minutes 16 seconds 5/27/2018, 9:24:45 AM | Persistence 20 minutes | Watch 1 second

LOGS

/home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/ramdisk-persistent.log

/home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/update-at-load.log

/home/{{USER}}/ramdisk-persistent/update-at-save.log

LOG info

2018-05-06 02:57:37: boot loading 2018-05-06 02:57:37: boot load /home/patrikx3/ramdisk-persistent/current to /home/patrikx3/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdik-persistence/content 2018-05-06 02:57:47: boot loaded 2018-05-06 02:57:47: boot link 2018-05-06 02:57:47: boot link /home/patrikx3/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdisk-persistence/content/.IntelliJIdea2018.3 to /home/patrikx3/.IntelliJIdea2018.3 2018-05-06 02:57:47: boot link /home/patrikx3/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdisk-persistence/content/Projects to /home/patrikx3/Projects 2018-05-06 02:57:47: boot link done 2018-05-06 02:57:47: boot 0 minutes 10 seconds 2018-05-06 02:57:47: timer save 2018-05-06 02:57:47: timer save, current to previous 2018-05-06 02:57:47: timer save /home/patrikx3/ramdisk-persistent/current to /home/patrikx3/ramdisk-persistent/previous 2018-05-06 02:57:50: timer saved 2018-05-06 02:57:50: timer save, ramdisk to current 2018-05-06 02:57:50: timer save /home/patrikx3/ramdisk/.p3x-ramdisk-persistence/content to /home/patrikx3/ramdisk-persistent/current 2018-05-06 02:57:53: timer saved 2018-05-06 02:57:53: timer save done 2018-05-06 02:57:53: timer 0 minutes 6 seconds

2018-05-06 03:31:51 2018-05-06 03:31:57 0 minutes 6 seconds

Thunder ramdisk persistence

patrikx3@workstation ~/ramdisk-persistent/current/.p3x-ramdisk-link $ ll total 32 drwxr-xr-x 8 patrikx3 patrikx3 4096 May 7 13:04 ./ drwxr-xr-x 3 patrikx3 patrikx3 4096 May 7 13:02 ../ drwxr-xr-x 4 patrikx3 patrikx3 4096 Apr 25 17:51 .IntelliJIdea2018.3/ patrikx3@workstation ~/ramdisk-persistent/current/.p3x-ramdisk-link $

