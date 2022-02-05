🆖 Angular Dynamic Compile - Convert strings to Angular components v2022.4.108

NodeJS LTS is supported

Built on NodeJs version

v16.13.2

Built on Angular

13.2.1

Description

WARNING

Angular has changed, so it stricts many things for dynamic compilation. The only solution right now, is to simple copy the code into your code and it will work (like on https://angular-compile.corifeus.com/).

The code you just copy into your project is here:

https://github.com/patrikx3/angular-compile/tree/master/projects/angular-compile/src/lib

The package on the NPM is the pure TypeScript code. Not built using Angular.

Use case

Dynamically compile standard strings to fully functional Angular components. Supports imports, exports, and standard context.

Install

npm install --save p3x-angular-compile yarn add p3x-angular-compile

Check out how it works and code

https://angular-compile.corifeus.com

https://github.com/patrikx3/angular-compile/blob/master/src/app/app.component.ts

IMPORTANT

Make sure AOT is disabled in the angular.json :

{ "architect" : { "build" : { "builder" : "@angular-devkit/build-angular:browser" , "options" : { "outputPath" : "dist/workspace" , "index" : "src/index.html" , "main" : "src/main.ts" , "polyfills" : "src/polyfills.ts" , "tsConfig" : "tsconfig.app.json" , "aot" : false , "assets" : [ "src/favicon.ico" , "src/assets" ], "styles" : [ "src/styles.scss" ], "scripts" : [] } } }

Minimum build requirement arguments

ng build --aot= false --build-optimizer= false

Usage

import { CompileModule} from "p3x-angular-compile" ({ imports: [ CorifeusWebMaterialModule, CompileModule, ], declarations: [ Page, ], providers: [ ], bootstrap: [ Page ] }) export class Module { };

Template

< span <! --- Not required -- > *ngIf="isEnabled" [p3x-compile]="template" [p3x-compile-ctx]="this" [p3x-compile-error-handler]="handleCompileErrorHandler" [p3x-compile-module]="dataModule" > </ span >

Code

export class Page { isEnabled: boolean = true ; dataModule : any = { imports: [ MatButtonModule ], exports: [ ] } template: string = "<button mat-button mat-raised-button (click)=" context.alert() ">Dynamic template</button>" ; handleCompileErrorHandler(error: Error ) { console .error(error) } alert() { alert( 'ok' ); } }

Options

Reference for the Angular module settings which are available.

Dev environment end test

npm install -g yarn git clone https://github.com/patrikx3/angular-compile.git cd angular-compile npm install npm run start

http://localhost:4200

Errors

Type x is part of the declarations of 2 modules

Basically, you need a shared component.

https://stackoverflow.com/questions/42993580/angular-2-type-childcomponent-is-a-part-of-the-declarations-of-2-modules-par

AOT + JIT

Since Angular 5.x.x +

We cannot use AOT + JIT at once.

Info

https://github.com/angular/angular/issues/20156#issuecomment-341767899

On the issue, you can see:

To reduce the payload, we do not ship the compiler in AOT.

So right now, it is not possible.

Although, there are some hacks, but you are on your own...

https://github.com/angular/angular/issues/20156#issuecomment-468686933

Size

If you want very small bundle, use gzip .

Note about versioning: Versions are cut in Major.Minor.Patch schema. Major is always the current year. Minor is either 4 (January - June) or 10 (July - December). Patch is incremental by every build. If there is a breaking change, it should be noted in the readme.

