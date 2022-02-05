Bugs are evident™ - MATRIX️
v16.13.2
13.2.1
Angular has changed, so it stricts many things for dynamic compilation. The only solution right now, is to simple copy the code into your code and it will work (like on https://angular-compile.corifeus.com/).
The code you just copy into your project is here:
https://github.com/patrikx3/angular-compile/tree/master/projects/angular-compile/src/lib
The package on the NPM is the pure TypeScript code. Not built using Angular.
Dynamically compile standard strings to fully functional Angular components. Supports imports, exports, and standard context.
npm install --save p3x-angular-compile
# or
yarn add p3x-angular-compile
https://angular-compile.corifeus.com
https://github.com/patrikx3/angular-compile/blob/master/src/app/app.component.ts
Make sure AOT is disabled in the
angular.json:
{
"architect": {
"build": {
"builder": "@angular-devkit/build-angular:browser",
"options": {
"outputPath": "dist/workspace",
"index": "src/index.html",
"main": "src/main.ts",
"polyfills": "src/polyfills.ts",
"tsConfig": "tsconfig.app.json",
// make sure it is false
"aot": false,
"assets": [
"src/favicon.ico",
"src/assets"
],
"styles": [
"src/styles.scss"
],
"scripts": []
}
}
}
ng build --aot=false --build-optimizer=false
import { CompileModule} from "p3x-angular-compile"
// the module settings
@NgModule({
imports: [
CorifeusWebMaterialModule, // Optional
CompileModule, // Required
],
declarations: [
Page,
],
providers: [
],
bootstrap: [ Page ]
})
export class Module { };
<span
<!--- Not required -->
*ngIf="isEnabled"
<!--- Required -->
[p3x-compile]="template"
<!--- Required -->
[p3x-compile-ctx]="this"
<!--- Not required, will just throw the component's exception if not provided -->
[p3x-compile-error-handler]="handleCompileErrorHandler"
<!--- Not required -->
[p3x-compile-module]="dataModule"
>
</span>
// A page example
export class Page {
isEnabled: boolean = true;
dataModule : any = {
//schemas: [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA],
//declarations: [],
imports: [
MatButtonModule
],
exports: [
]
}
template: string = "<button mat-button mat-raised-button (click)="context.alert()">Dynamic template</button>";
handleCompileErrorHandler(error: Error) {
console.error(error)
}
alert() {
alert('ok');
}
}
Reference for the Angular module settings which are available.
npm install -g yarn
git clone https://github.com/patrikx3/angular-compile.git
cd angular-compile
npm install
npm run start
Basically, you need a shared component.
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/42993580/angular-2-type-childcomponent-is-a-part-of-the-declarations-of-2-modules-par
We cannot use AOT + JIT at once.
https://github.com/angular/angular/issues/20156#issuecomment-341767899
On the issue, you can see:
To reduce the payload, we do not ship the compiler in AOT.
So right now, it is not possible.
Although, there are some hacks, but you are on your own...
https://github.com/angular/angular/issues/20156#issuecomment-468686933
If you want very small bundle, use
gzip.
🙏 This is an open-source project. Star this repository, if you like it, or even donate to maintain the servers and the development. Thank you so much!
Possible, this server, rarely, is down, please, hang on for 15-30 minutes and the server will be back up.
All my domains (patrikx3.com and corifeus.com) could have minor errors, since I am developing in my free time. However, it is usually stable.
Note about versioning: Versions are cut in Major.Minor.Patch schema. Major is always the current year. Minor is either 4 (January - June) or 10 (July - December). Patch is incremental by every build. If there is a breaking change, it should be noted in the readme.
P3X-ANGULAR-COMPILE Build v2022.4.108
IntelliJ - The most intelligent Java IDE