BemTV Plugin for Clappr Media Player

This plugin adds peer-to-peer powers for HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) transmissions on Clappr Player.

Try it now!

Visit BemTV with a modern browser and try it by yourself.

How to Use

< head > < script src = "http://cdn.clappr.io/bemtv/latest/p2phls.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "http://cdn.clappr.io/bemtv/latest/p2phlsstats.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div id = "player-wrapper" > </ div > < script > var playerElement = document .getElementById( "player-wrapper" ); var player = new Clappr.Player({ source : 'http://cdn.bem.tv/stream/soccer5/playlist.m3u8' , plugins : { playback : [P2PHLS], container : [P2PHLSStats] }, poster : "http://cdn2.theinertia.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/05/Medina-Final.jpg" , watermark : "http://bem.tv/assets/watermark3.png" }); player.attachTo(playerElement); </ script > </ body >

Post your question at our Google Groups discussion list: https://groups.google.com/d/forum/bemtv

Contribute

If you'd like to support the development of this project, consider make a donation.

Author

Flávio Ribeiro (flavio@bem.tv)