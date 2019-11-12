This package is used by WebTorrent. You can see this package in action on the webtorrent.io homepage or play with it on the esnextb.in demo.
npm install p2p-graph
This package works in the browser with browserify. If you do not use a bundler, you can use the standalone script directly in a
<script> tag.
var Graph = require('p2p-graph')
var graph = new Graph('.root')
graph.on('select', function (id) {
console.log(id + ' selected!')
})
// Add two peers
graph.add({
id: 'peer1',
me: true,
name: 'You'
})
graph.add({
id: 'peer2',
name: 'Another Peer'
})
// Connect them
graph.connect('peer1', 'peer2')
Heads Up! : Represented Graphs are directed!
In graph theory, a directed graph (or digraph) is a graph that is a set of vertices connected by edges, where the edges have a direction associated with them.
Create a new P2P graph at the root DOM element
rootElem. In addition to an
Element, a query selector string (like
'.my-cool-element') can also be passed
in.
Add a peer to the graph. The
peer object should contain:
{
id: 'unique-identifier', // should be unique across all peers
me: true, // is this the current user?
name: 'display name' // name to show in the graph UI
}
Connect to two nodes, identified by
id1 and
id2, to each other.
Disconnect two nodes, identified by
id1 and
id2, from each other.
Check whether two nodes identified by
id1 and
id2 are somehow connected (
id1 --> id2 or
id2 --> id1).
If exists return the link between
id1 and
id2, otherwise
null.
Return
true if all the given Nodes exists, otherwise
false.
Return
true the given Link exists, otherwise
false (direction matters!).
Remove a node, identified by
id, from the graph.
Change a node's status identified by
id,
isSeeding must be true or false.
Update the transfer rate between two nodes identified by
id1 and
id2.
speed must be expressed in bytes.
Return an array of Nodes.
Destroys the graph and all the listeners related to it.
Event is fired when a node is selected (clicked on) by the user. The
id argument is either the id
of the selected peer,
false to indicate that the peer has been deselected. Only one peer can be
selected at any given time.
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.