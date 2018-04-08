2D rigid body physics engine written in JavaScript. Includes collision detection, contacts, friction, restitution, motors, springs, advanced constraints and various shape types.

Demos | Examples | Documentation | Download | CDN | Wiki

Featured projects using p2.js

Demos

These demos use the p2 Demo framework, which provides rendering and interactivity. Use mouse/touch to throw or create objects. Use the right menu (or console!) to tweak parameters. Or just check the source to see how to programmatically build the current scene using p2.

Examples

Examples showing how to use p2.js with your favorite renderer.

Sample code

The following example uses the World, Circle, Body and Plane classes to set up a simple physics scene with a ball on a plane.

var world = new p2.World({ gravity :[ 0 , -9.82 ] }); var circleBody = new p2.Body({ mass : 5 , position : [ 0 , 10 ] }); var circleShape = new p2.Circle({ radius : 1 }); circleBody.addShape(circleShape); world.addBody(circleBody); var groundBody = new p2.Body({ mass : 0 }); var groundShape = new p2.Plane(); groundBody.addShape(groundShape); world.addBody(groundBody); var fixedTimeStep = 1 / 60 ; var maxSubSteps = 10 ; var lastTime; function animate ( time ) { requestAnimationFrame(animate); var deltaTime = lastTime ? (time - lastTime) / 1000 : 0 ; world.step(fixedTimeStep, deltaTime, maxSubSteps); renderCircleAtPosition(circleBody.interpolatedPosition); lastTime = time; } requestAnimationFrame(animate);

To interact with bodies, you need to do it after each internal step. Simply attach a "postStep" listener to the world, and make sure to use body.position here - body.interpolatedPosition is only for rendering.

world.on( 'postStep' , function ( event ) { circleBody.force[ 0 ] -= 100 * circleBody.position[ 0 ]; });

Install

Browser

Download either p2.js or the minified p2.min.js and include the script in your HTML:

< script src = "p2.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

If you would like to use ordinary Array instead of Float32Array , define P2_ARRAY_TYPE globally before loading the library.

< script type = "text/javascript" > P2_ARRAY_TYPE = Array ; </ script > < script src = "p2.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

npm install p2

Then require it like so:

var p2 = require ( 'p2' );

Supported collision pairs

Circle Plane Box Convex Particle Line Capsule Heightfield Ray Circle Yes - - - - - - - - Plane Yes - - - - - - - - Box Yes Yes Yes - - - - - - Convex Yes Yes Yes Yes - - - - - Particle Yes Yes Yes Yes - - - - - Line Yes Yes (todo) (todo) - - - - - Capsule Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes (todo) Yes - - Heightfield Yes - Yes Yes (todo) (todo) (todo) - - Ray Yes Yes Yes Yes - Yes Yes Yes -

Note that concave polygon shapes can be created using Body.fromPolygon.

Install

Make sure you have git, Node.js, NPM and grunt installed.

git clone https://github.com/schteppe/p2.js.git; cd p2.js; npm install; grunt;

Grunt tasks

List all tasks using grunt --help .

grunt grunt dev grunt test grunt yuidoc grunt watch

Release process