While a condition returns true, calls a function repeatedly, and then resolves the promise
Think async version of the
while statement.
$ npm install p-whilst
import pWhilst from 'p-whilst';
let count = 0;
await pWhilst(
() => count < 5,
() => count++
);
console.log(count);
//=> 5
While
condition returns
true, executes
action repeatedly, and then resolves the promise. Rejects if
action returns a promise that rejects or if an error is thrown anywhere.
Type:
Function\
Arguments: The value the
action function returns
Expected to return a boolean of whether to execute
action.
Type:
Function
Action to run for each iteration.
You can return a promise and it will be handled.