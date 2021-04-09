While a condition returns true, calls a function repeatedly, and then resolves the promise

Think async version of the while statement.

Install

npm install p-whilst

Usage

import pWhilst from 'p-whilst' ; let count = 0 ; await pWhilst( () => count < 5 , () => count++ ); console .log(count);

API

While condition returns true , executes action repeatedly, and then resolves the promise. Rejects if action returns a promise that rejects or if an error is thrown anywhere.

condition

Type: Function \ Arguments: The value the action function returns

Expected to return a boolean of whether to execute action .

action

Type: Function

Action to run for each iteration.

You can return a promise and it will be handled.

