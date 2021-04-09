Run promise-returning & async functions in series, each passing its result to the next

Install

npm install p-waterfall

Usage

import pWaterfall from 'p-waterfall' ; const tasks = [ initialValue => getEmoji(initialValue), previousValue => `I ❤️ ${previousValue} ` ]; console .log( await pWaterfall(tasks, 'unicorn' ));

API

Returns a Promise that is fulfilled when all promises returned from calling the functions in tasks are fulfilled, or rejects if any of the promises reject. The fulfilled value is the value returned from the last task.

tasks

Type: Iterable<Function>

Functions are expected to return a value. If a Promise is returned, it's awaited before continuing with the next task.

initialValue

Type: unknown

Value to use as previousValue in the first task.

