Run promise-returning & async functions in series, each passing its result to the next
$ npm install p-waterfall
import pWaterfall from 'p-waterfall';
const tasks = [
initialValue => getEmoji(initialValue),
previousValue => `I ❤️ ${previousValue}`
];
console.log(await pWaterfall(tasks, 'unicorn'));
//=> 'I ❤️ 🦄'
Returns a
Promise that is fulfilled when all promises returned from calling the functions in
tasks are fulfilled, or rejects if any of the promises reject. The fulfilled value is the value returned from the last task.
Type:
Iterable<Function>
Functions are expected to return a value. If a
Promise is returned, it's awaited before continuing with the next task.
Type:
unknown
Value to use as
previousValue in the first task.