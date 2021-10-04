Run promise-returning & async functions a specific number of times concurrently

Install

npm install p-times

Usage

import pTimes from 'p-times' ; const result = await pTimes( 5 , index => createFixture( `🦄- ${index + 1 } ` )); console .log( `Created fixtures: ${result.join( ' ' )} ` );

API

Returns a Promise that is fulfilled when all promises returned from mapper are fulfilled, or rejects if any of the promises reject. The fulfilled value is an Array of the fulfilled values returned from mapper in order.

count

Type: number

Number of times to call mapper .

Type: Function

Expected to return a Promise or value.

options

Type: object

concurrency

Type: number \ Default: Infinity \ Minimum: 1

Number of concurrently pending promises returned by mapper .

stopOnError

Type: boolean \ Default: true

When set to false , instead of stopping when a promise rejects, it will wait for all the promises to settle and then reject with an aggregated error containing all the errors from the rejected promises.

Related