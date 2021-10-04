Run promise-returning & async functions a specific number of times concurrently
$ npm install p-times
import pTimes from 'p-times';
const result = await pTimes(5, index => createFixture(`🦄-${index + 1}`));
console.log(`Created fixtures: ${result.join(' ')}`);
//=> 'Created fixtures: 🦄-1 🦄-2 🦄-3 🦄-4 🦄-5'
Returns a
Promise that is fulfilled when all promises returned from
mapper are fulfilled, or rejects if any of the promises reject. The fulfilled value is an
Array of the fulfilled values returned from
mapper in order.
Type:
number
Number of times to call
mapper.
Type:
Function
Expected to return a
Promise or value.
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
Infinity\
Minimum:
1
Number of concurrently pending promises returned by
mapper.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
When set to
false, instead of stopping when a promise rejects, it will wait for all the promises to settle and then reject with an aggregated error containing all the errors from the rejected promises.