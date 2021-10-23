openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pt

p-timeout

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.2 (see all)

Timeout a promise after a specified amount of time

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.3M

GitHub Stars

180

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

p-timeout

Timeout a promise after a specified amount of time

Install

$ npm install p-timeout

Usage

import {setTimeout} from 'timers/promises';
import pTimeout from 'p-timeout';

const delayedPromise = setTimeout(200);

await pTimeout(delayedPromise, 50);
//=> [TimeoutError: Promise timed out after 50 milliseconds]

API

pTimeout(input, milliseconds, message?, options?)

pTimeout(input, milliseconds, fallback?, options?)

Returns a decorated input that times out after milliseconds time. It has a .clear() method that clears the timeout.

If you pass in a cancelable promise, specifically a promise with a .cancel() method, that method will be called when the pTimeout promise times out.

input

Type: Promise

Promise to decorate.

milliseconds

Type: number

Milliseconds before timing out.

Passing Infinity will cause it to never time out.

message

Type: string | Error\ Default: 'Promise timed out after 50 milliseconds'

Specify a custom error message or error.

If you do a custom error, it's recommended to sub-class pTimeout.TimeoutError.

fallback

Type: Function

Do something other than rejecting with an error on timeout.

You could for example retry:

import {setTimeout} from 'timers/promises';
import pTimeout from 'p-timeout';

const delayedPromise = () => setTimeout(200);

await pTimeout(delayedPromise(), 50, () => {
    return pTimeout(delayedPromise(), 300);
});

options

Type: object

customTimers

Type: object with function properties setTimeout and clearTimeout

Custom implementations for the setTimeout and clearTimeout functions.

Useful for testing purposes, in particular to work around sinon.useFakeTimers().

Example:

import {setTimeout} from 'timers/promises';
import pTimeout from 'p-timeout';

const originalSetTimeout = setTimeout;
const originalClearTimeout = clearTimeout;

sinon.useFakeTimers();

// Use `pTimeout` without being affected by `sinon.useFakeTimers()`:
await pTimeout(doSomething(), 2000, undefined, {
    customTimers: {
        setTimeout: originalSetTimeout,
        clearTimeout: originalClearTimeout
    }
});

TimeoutError

Exposed for instance checking and sub-classing.

  • delay - Delay a promise a specified amount of time
  • p-min-delay - Delay a promise a minimum amount of time
  • p-retry - Retry a promise-returning function
  • More…

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial