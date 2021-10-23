Timeout a promise after a specified amount of time
$ npm install p-timeout
import {setTimeout} from 'timers/promises';
import pTimeout from 'p-timeout';
const delayedPromise = setTimeout(200);
await pTimeout(delayedPromise, 50);
//=> [TimeoutError: Promise timed out after 50 milliseconds]
Returns a decorated
input that times out after
milliseconds time. It has a
.clear() method that clears the timeout.
If you pass in a cancelable promise, specifically a promise with a
.cancel() method, that method will be called when the
pTimeout promise times out.
Type:
Promise
Promise to decorate.
Type:
number
Milliseconds before timing out.
Passing
Infinity will cause it to never time out.
Type:
string | Error\
Default:
'Promise timed out after 50 milliseconds'
Specify a custom error message or error.
If you do a custom error, it's recommended to sub-class
pTimeout.TimeoutError.
Type:
Function
Do something other than rejecting with an error on timeout.
You could for example retry:
import {setTimeout} from 'timers/promises';
import pTimeout from 'p-timeout';
const delayedPromise = () => setTimeout(200);
await pTimeout(delayedPromise(), 50, () => {
return pTimeout(delayedPromise(), 300);
});
Type:
object
Type:
object with function properties
setTimeout and
clearTimeout
Custom implementations for the
setTimeout and
clearTimeout functions.
Useful for testing purposes, in particular to work around
sinon.useFakeTimers().
Example:
import {setTimeout} from 'timers/promises';
import pTimeout from 'p-timeout';
const originalSetTimeout = setTimeout;
const originalClearTimeout = clearTimeout;
sinon.useFakeTimers();
// Use `pTimeout` without being affected by `sinon.useFakeTimers()`:
await pTimeout(doSomething(), 2000, undefined, {
customTimers: {
setTimeout: originalSetTimeout,
clearTimeout: originalClearTimeout
}
});
Exposed for instance checking and sub-classing.