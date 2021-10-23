Timeout a promise after a specified amount of time

Install

npm install p-timeout

Usage

import {setTimeout} from 'timers/promises' ; import pTimeout from 'p-timeout' ; const delayedPromise = setTimeout( 200 ); await pTimeout(delayedPromise, 50 );

API

Returns a decorated input that times out after milliseconds time. It has a .clear() method that clears the timeout.

If you pass in a cancelable promise, specifically a promise with a .cancel() method, that method will be called when the pTimeout promise times out.

input

Type: Promise

Promise to decorate.

milliseconds

Type: number

Milliseconds before timing out.

Passing Infinity will cause it to never time out.

message

Type: string | Error \ Default: 'Promise timed out after 50 milliseconds'

Specify a custom error message or error.

If you do a custom error, it's recommended to sub-class pTimeout.TimeoutError .

fallback

Type: Function

Do something other than rejecting with an error on timeout.

You could for example retry:

import {setTimeout} from 'timers/promises' ; import pTimeout from 'p-timeout' ; const delayedPromise = () => setTimeout( 200 ); await pTimeout(delayedPromise(), 50 , () => { return pTimeout(delayedPromise(), 300 ); });

options

Type: object

customTimers

Type: object with function properties setTimeout and clearTimeout

Custom implementations for the setTimeout and clearTimeout functions.

Useful for testing purposes, in particular to work around sinon.useFakeTimers() .

Example:

import {setTimeout} from 'timers/promises' ; import pTimeout from 'p-timeout' ; const originalSetTimeout = setTimeout; const originalClearTimeout = clearTimeout; sinon.useFakeTimers(); await pTimeout(doSomething(), 2000 , undefined , { customTimers : { setTimeout : originalSetTimeout, clearTimeout : originalClearTimeout } });

TimeoutError

Exposed for instance checking and sub-classing.

