A promise based throttler responsible for limiting execution of parallel tasks. The number of parallel tasks may be limited and configured per type.

Installation

$ npm install p-throttler

API

Constructs a new throttler.

The defaultConcurrency is the default maximum concurrent functions being run (-1 to specify no limits).

The types allows you to specify different concurrencies for different types.

Example:

var throttler = PThrottler.create( 15 , { 'network_io' : 10 , 'disk_io' : 50 });

.enqueue(func, [type]): Promise

Enqueues a function to be ran. The function is expected to return a promise or a value.

The returned promise is resolved when the function finishes execution.

The type argument is optional and can be a string or an array of strings .

Use it to specify the type(s) associated with the function.

The function will run as soon as a free slot is available for every type .

If no type is passed or is unknown, the defaultConcurrency is used.

The execution order is guaranteed for functions enqueued with the exact same type argument.

Example:

var method = function ( ) { return Q.resolve( 'foo' ); }; var throttler = PThrottler.create( 15 , { 'foo' : 1 , 'bar' : 2 }); throttler.enqueue( function ( ) { return method(); }, 'foo' ) .then( function ( value ) { console .log(value); }); throttler.enqueue( function ( ) { return method(); }, [ 'foo' , 'bar' ]) .then( function ( value ) { console .log(value); });

.abort(): Promise

Aborts all current work being done. Returns a promise that is resolved when the current running functions finish to execute.

Any function that was in the queue waiting to be ran is removed immediately.

Tests

$ npm test

License

Released under the MIT License.