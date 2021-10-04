Throttle promise-returning & async functions
It also works with normal functions.
Useful for rate limiting calls to an external API, for example.
npm install p-throttle
Here, the throttled function is only called twice a second:
import pThrottle from 'p-throttle';
const now = Date.now();
const throttle = pThrottle({
limit: 2,
interval: 1000
});
const throttled = throttle(async index => {
const secDiff = ((Date.now() - now) / 1000).toFixed();
return `${index}: ${secDiff}s`;
});
for (let index = 1; index <= 6; index++) {
(async () => {
console.log(await throttled(index));
})();
}
//=> 1: 0s
//=> 2: 0s
//=> 3: 1s
//=> 4: 1s
//=> 5: 2s
//=> 6: 2s
Returns a throttle function.
Type:
object
Both the
limit and
interval options must be specified.
Type:
number
The maximum number of calls within an
interval.
Type:
number
The timespan for
limit in milliseconds.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Use a strict, more resource intensive, throttling algorithm. The default algorithm uses a windowed approach that will work correctly in most cases, limiting the total number of calls at the specified limit per interval window. The strict algorithm throttles each call individually, ensuring the limit is not exceeded for any interval.
Returns a throttled version of
function_.
Type:
Function
A promise-returning/async function or a normal function.
Abort pending executions. All unresolved promises are rejected with a
pThrottle.AbortError error.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Whether future function calls should be throttled and count towards throttling thresholds.