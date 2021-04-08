Tap into a promise chain without affecting its value or state
$ npm install p-tap
import pTap from 'p-tap';
Promise.resolve('unicorn')
.then(pTap(console.log)) // Logs `unicorn`
.then(value => {
// `value` is still `unicorn`
});
import pTap from 'p-tap';
getUser()
.then(pTap(user => recordStatsAsync(user))) // Stats are saved about `user` async before the chain continues
.then(user => {
// `user` is the user from getUser(), not recordStatsAsync()
});
import pTap from 'p-tap';
Promise.resolve(() => doSomething())
.catch(pTap.catch(console.error)) // Prints any errors
.then(handleSuccess)
.catch(handleError);
Use this in a
.then() method.
Returns a thunk that returns a
Promise.
Use this in a
.catch() method.
Returns a thunk that returns a
Promise.
Type:
Function
Any return value is ignored. Exceptions thrown in
tapHandler are relayed back to the original promise chain.
If
tapHandler returns a
Promise, it will be awaited before passing through the original value.