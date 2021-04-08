Tap into a promise chain without affecting its value or state

Install

npm install p-tap

Usage

import pTap from 'p-tap' ; Promise .resolve( 'unicorn' ) .then(pTap( console .log)) .then( value => { });

import pTap from 'p-tap' ; getUser() .then(pTap( user => recordStatsAsync(user))) .then( user => { });

import pTap from 'p-tap' ; Promise .resolve( () => doSomething()) .catch(pTap.catch( console .error)) .then(handleSuccess) .catch(handleError);

API

Use this in a .then() method.

Returns a thunk that returns a Promise .

Use this in a .catch() method.

Returns a thunk that returns a Promise .

tapHandler

Type: Function

Any return value is ignored. Exceptions thrown in tapHandler are relayed back to the original promise chain.

If tapHandler returns a Promise , it will be awaited before passing through the original value.

