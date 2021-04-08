openbase logo
p-tap

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Tap into a promise chain without affecting its value or state

Readme

p-tap

Tap into a promise chain without affecting its value or state

Install

$ npm install p-tap

Usage

import pTap from 'p-tap';

Promise.resolve('unicorn')
    .then(pTap(console.log)) // Logs `unicorn`
    .then(value => {
        // `value` is still `unicorn`
    });

import pTap from 'p-tap';

getUser()
    .then(pTap(user => recordStatsAsync(user))) // Stats are saved about `user` async before the chain continues
    .then(user => {
        // `user` is the user from getUser(), not recordStatsAsync()
    });

import pTap from 'p-tap';

Promise.resolve(() => doSomething())
    .catch(pTap.catch(console.error)) // Prints any errors
    .then(handleSuccess)
    .catch(handleError);

API

pTap(tapHandler)

Use this in a .then() method.

Returns a thunk that returns a Promise.

pTap.catch(tapHandler)

Use this in a .catch() method.

Returns a thunk that returns a Promise.

tapHandler

Type: Function

Any return value is ignored. Exceptions thrown in tapHandler are relayed back to the original promise chain.

If tapHandler returns a Promise, it will be awaited before passing through the original value.

  • p-log - Log the value/error of a promise
  • p-if - Conditional promise chains
  • p-catch-if - Conditional promise catch handler
  • More…

