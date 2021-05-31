Wait for a specified number of promises to be fulfilled
Useful when you need the fastest of multiple promises.
$ npm install p-some
Checks 4 websites and logs the 2 fastest.
import got from 'got';
import pSome from 'p-some';
const input = [
got.head('github.com').then(() => 'github'),
got.head('google.com').then(() => 'google'),
got.head('twitter.com').then(() => 'twitter'),
got.head('medium.com').then(() => 'medium')
];
const [first, second] = await pSome(input, {count: 2});
console.log(first, second);
//=> 'google twitter'
Returns a cancelable
Promise that is fulfilled when
count promises from
input are fulfilled. The fulfilled value is an
Array of the values from the
input promises in the order they were fulfilled. If it becomes impossible to satisfy
count, for example, too many promises rejected, it will reject with an
AggregateError error.
If you pass in cancelable promises, specifically promises with a
.cancel() method, that method will be called for the promises that are still unfulfilled when the returned
Promise is either fulfilled or rejected.
Type:
Iterable<Promise | unknown>
An
Iterable collection of promises/values to wait for.
Type:
object
Required\
Type:
number\
Minimum:
1
Number of promises from
input that have to be fulfilled until the returned promise is fulfilled.
Type:
Function
Receives the value resolved by the promise. Used to filter out values that doesn't satisfy a condition.
Exposed for instance checking.
Exposed for instance checking.