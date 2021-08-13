Settle promises concurrently and get their fulfillment value or rejection reason
$ npm install p-settle
import fs from 'node:fs/promises';
import pSettle from 'p-settle';
const files = [
'a.txt',
'b.txt' // Doesn't exist
].map(fileName => fs.readFile(fileName, 'utf8'));
console.log(await pSettle(files));
/*
[
{
isFulfilled: true,
isRejected: false,
value: '🦄'
},
{
isFulfilled: false,
isRejected: true,
reason: [Error: ENOENT: no such file or directory, open 'b.txt']
}
]
*/
Returns a
Promise<object[]> that is fulfilled when all promises from the
array argument are settled.
The objects in the array have the following properties:
isFulfilled
isRejected
value or
reason (Depending on whether the promise fulfilled or rejected)
Type:
Array<ValueType | PromiseLike<ValueType> | ((...args: any[]) => PromiseLike<ValueType>)>
The array can contain a mix of any value, promise, and async function. Promises are awaited. Async functions are executed and awaited. The
concurrency option only works for elements that are async functions.
Type:
object
Type:
number (Integer)\
Default:
Infinity\
Minimum:
1
The number of concurrently pending promises.
Note: This only limits concurrency for elements that are async functions, not promises.