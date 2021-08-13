Settle promises concurrently and get their fulfillment value or rejection reason

Install

npm install p-settle

Usage

import fs from 'node:fs/promises' ; import pSettle from 'p-settle' ; const files = [ 'a.txt' , 'b.txt' ].map( fileName => fs.readFile(fileName, 'utf8' )); console .log( await pSettle(files));

API

Returns a Promise<object[]> that is fulfilled when all promises from the array argument are settled.

The objects in the array have the following properties:

isFulfilled

isRejected

value or reason (Depending on whether the promise fulfilled or rejected)

array

Type: Array<ValueType | PromiseLike<ValueType> | ((...args: any[]) => PromiseLike<ValueType>)>

The array can contain a mix of any value, promise, and async function. Promises are awaited. Async functions are executed and awaited. The concurrency option only works for elements that are async functions.

options

Type: object

concurrency

Type: number (Integer)\ Default: Infinity \ Minimum: 1

The number of concurrently pending promises.

Note: This only limits concurrency for elements that are async functions, not promises.

Related