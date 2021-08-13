openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ps

p-settle

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Settle promises concurrently and get their fulfillment value or rejection reason

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

442K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

p-settle

Settle promises concurrently and get their fulfillment value or rejection reason

Install

$ npm install p-settle

Usage

import fs from 'node:fs/promises';
import pSettle from 'p-settle';

const files = [
    'a.txt',
    'b.txt' // Doesn't exist
].map(fileName => fs.readFile(fileName, 'utf8'));

console.log(await pSettle(files));
/*
[
    {
        isFulfilled: true,
        isRejected: false,
        value: '🦄'
    },
    {
        isFulfilled: false,
        isRejected: true,
        reason: [Error: ENOENT: no such file or directory, open 'b.txt']
    }
]
*/

API

pSettle(array, options?)

Returns a Promise<object[]> that is fulfilled when all promises from the array argument are settled.

The objects in the array have the following properties:

  • isFulfilled
  • isRejected
  • value or reason (Depending on whether the promise fulfilled or rejected)

array

Type: Array<ValueType | PromiseLike<ValueType> | ((...args: any[]) => PromiseLike<ValueType>)>

The array can contain a mix of any value, promise, and async function. Promises are awaited. Async functions are executed and awaited. The concurrency option only works for elements that are async functions.

options

Type: object

concurrency

Type: number (Integer)\ Default: Infinity\ Minimum: 1

The number of concurrently pending promises.

Note: This only limits concurrency for elements that are async functions, not promises.

  • p-reflect - Make a promise always fulfill with its actual fulfillment value or rejection reason
  • p-map - Map over promises concurrently
  • More…

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial