Run promise-returning & async functions in series
Note: You can just use
await in a for-loop to get the same behavior. This package was useful before async/await existed.
If you're doing the same work in each function, use
p-each-series instead.
See
p-all for a concurrent counterpart.
$ npm install p-series
import pSeries from 'p-series';
import got from 'got';
const tasks = [
() => got('https://sindresorhus.com'),
() => checkSomething(),
() => doSomethingElse()
];
console.log(await pSeries(tasks));
Returns a
Promise that is fulfilled when all promises returned from calling the functions in
tasks are fulfilled, or rejects if any of the promises reject. The fulfilled value is an
Array of the fulfilled values.
Type:
Iterable<Function>
Functions are expected to return a value. If a Promise is returned, it's awaited before continuing with the next task.