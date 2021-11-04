Retry a promise-returning or async function
It does exponential backoff and supports custom retry strategies for failed operations.
npm install p-retry
import pRetry from 'p-retry';
import fetch from 'node-fetch';
const run = async () => {
const response = await fetch('https://sindresorhus.com/unicorn');
// Abort retrying if the resource doesn't exist
if (response.status === 404) {
throw new pRetry.AbortError(response.statusText);
}
return response.blob();
};
console.log(await pRetry(run, {retries: 5}));
Returns a
Promise that is fulfilled when calling
input returns a fulfilled promise. If calling
input returns a rejected promise,
input is called again until the maximum number of retries is reached. It then rejects with the last rejection reason.
It does not retry on most
TypeError's, with the exception of network errors. This is done on a best case basis as different browsers have different messages to indicate this. See whatwg/fetch#526 (comment)
Type:
Function
Receives the current attempt number as the first argument and is expected to return a
Promise or any value.
Type:
object
Options are passed to the
retry module.
Type:
Function
Callback invoked on each retry. Receives the error thrown by
input as the first argument with properties
attemptNumber and
retriesLeft which indicate the current attempt number and the number of attempts left, respectively.
import pRetry from 'p-retry';
const run = async () => {
const response = await fetch('https://sindresorhus.com/unicorn');
if (!response.ok) {
throw new Error(response.statusText);
}
return response.json();
};
const result = await pRetry(run, {
onFailedAttempt: error => {
console.log(`Attempt ${error.attemptNumber} failed. There are ${error.retriesLeft} retries left.`);
// 1st request => Attempt 1 failed. There are 4 retries left.
// 2nd request => Attempt 2 failed. There are 3 retries left.
// …
},
retries: 5
});
console.log(result);
The
onFailedAttempt function can return a promise. For example, you can do some async logging:
import pRetry from 'p-retry';
import logger from './some-logger';
const run = async () => { … };
const result = await pRetry(run, {
onFailedAttempt: async error => {
await logger.log(error);
}
});
If the
onFailedAttempt function throws, all retries will be aborted and the original promise will reject with the thrown error.
Abort retrying and reject the promise.
Type:
string
An error message.
Type:
Error
A custom error.
You can pass arguments to the function being retried by wrapping it in an inline arrow function:
import pRetry from 'p-retry';
const run = async emoji => {
// …
};
// Without arguments
await pRetry(run, {retries: 5});
// With arguments
await pRetry(() => run('🦄'), {retries: 5});