p-retry

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Retry a promise-returning or async function

Overview

Downloads/wk

11.2M

GitHub Stars

485

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js HTTP Retry

Readme

p-retry

Retry a promise-returning or async function

It does exponential backoff and supports custom retry strategies for failed operations.

Install

npm install p-retry

Usage

import pRetry from 'p-retry';
import fetch from 'node-fetch';

const run = async () => {
    const response = await fetch('https://sindresorhus.com/unicorn');

    // Abort retrying if the resource doesn't exist
    if (response.status === 404) {
        throw new pRetry.AbortError(response.statusText);
    }

    return response.blob();
};

console.log(await pRetry(run, {retries: 5}));

API

pRetry(input, options?)

Returns a Promise that is fulfilled when calling input returns a fulfilled promise. If calling input returns a rejected promise, input is called again until the maximum number of retries is reached. It then rejects with the last rejection reason.

It does not retry on most TypeError's, with the exception of network errors. This is done on a best case basis as different browsers have different messages to indicate this. See whatwg/fetch#526 (comment)

input

Type: Function

Receives the current attempt number as the first argument and is expected to return a Promise or any value.

options

Type: object

Options are passed to the retry module.

onFailedAttempt(error)

Type: Function

Callback invoked on each retry. Receives the error thrown by input as the first argument with properties attemptNumber and retriesLeft which indicate the current attempt number and the number of attempts left, respectively.

import pRetry from 'p-retry';

const run = async () => {
    const response = await fetch('https://sindresorhus.com/unicorn');

    if (!response.ok) {
        throw new Error(response.statusText);
    }

    return response.json();
};

const result = await pRetry(run, {
    onFailedAttempt: error => {
        console.log(`Attempt ${error.attemptNumber} failed. There are ${error.retriesLeft} retries left.`);
        // 1st request => Attempt 1 failed. There are 4 retries left.
        // 2nd request => Attempt 2 failed. There are 3 retries left.
        // …
    },
    retries: 5
});

console.log(result);

The onFailedAttempt function can return a promise. For example, you can do some async logging:

import pRetry from 'p-retry';
import logger from './some-logger';

const run = async () => { … };

const result = await pRetry(run, {
    onFailedAttempt: async error => {
        await logger.log(error);
    }
});

If the onFailedAttempt function throws, all retries will be aborted and the original promise will reject with the thrown error.

AbortError(message)

AbortError(error)

Abort retrying and reject the promise.

message

Type: string

An error message.

error

Type: Error

A custom error.

Tip

You can pass arguments to the function being retried by wrapping it in an inline arrow function:

import pRetry from 'p-retry';

const run = async emoji => {
    // …
};

// Without arguments
await pRetry(run, {retries: 5});

// With arguments
await pRetry(() => run('🦄'), {retries: 5});

