Make a promise always fulfill with its actual fulfillment value or rejection reason
Useful when you want a promise to fulfill no matter what and would rather handle the actual state afterwards.
$ npm install p-reflect
Here,
Promise.all would normally fail early because one of the promises rejects, but by using
p-reflect, we can ignore the rejection and handle it later on.
import pReflect from 'p-reflect';
const promises = [
getPromise(),
getPromiseThatRejects(),
getPromise()
];
const results = await Promise.all(promises.map(pReflect));
console.log(results);
/*
[
{
isFulfilled: true,
isRejected: false,
value: '🦄'
},
{
isFulfilled: false,
isRejected: true,
reason: [Error: 👹]
},
{
isFulfilled: true,
isRejected: false,
value: '🐴'
}
]
*/
const resolvedString = results
.filter(result => result.isFulfilled)
.map(result => result.value)
.join('');
console.log(resolvedString);
//=> '🦄🐴'
The above is just an example. Use
p-settle if you need exactly that.
Returns a
Promise<Object>.
The object has the following properties:
isFulfilled
isRejected
value or
reason (Depending on whether the promise fulfilled or rejected)
Type:
Promise
A promise to reflect upon.