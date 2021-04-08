Make a promise always fulfill with its actual fulfillment value or rejection reason

Useful when you want a promise to fulfill no matter what and would rather handle the actual state afterwards.

Install

npm install p-reflect

Usage

Here, Promise.all would normally fail early because one of the promises rejects, but by using p-reflect , we can ignore the rejection and handle it later on.

import pReflect from 'p-reflect' ; const promises = [ getPromise(), getPromiseThatRejects(), getPromise() ]; const results = await Promise .all(promises.map(pReflect)); console .log(results); const resolvedString = results .filter( result => result.isFulfilled) .map( result => result.value) .join( '' ); console .log(resolvedString);

The above is just an example. Use p-settle if you need exactly that.

API

Returns a Promise<Object> .

The object has the following properties:

isFulfilled

isRejected

value or reason (Depending on whether the promise fulfilled or rejected)

promise

Type: Promise

A promise to reflect upon.

