Makes sure you don’t call rate-limited APIs too quickly.
This is an easy-to-use utility for calling rate-limited APIs. It will prevent you from exceeding rate limits by queueing requests that would go over your rate limit quota.
Rate-limits can be applied across multiple servers if you use Redis.
It works with any API function that returns a Promise.
$ npm i p-ratelimit
const { pRateLimit } = require('p-ratelimit');
// import { pRateLimit } from 'p-ratelimit'; // TypeScript
// create a rate limiter that allows up to 30 API calls per second,
// with max concurrency of 10
const limit = pRateLimit({
interval: 1000, // 1000 ms == 1 second
rate: 30, // 30 API calls per interval
concurrency: 10, // no more than 10 running at once
maxDelay: 2000 // an API call delayed > 2 sec is rejected
});
async function main() {
// original WITHOUT rate limiter:
result = await someFunction(42);
// with rate limiter:
result = await limit(() => someFunction(42));
}
main();
The
Quota configuration object passed to
pRateLimit offers the following configuration settings:
Set both of these:
interval: the interval over which to apply the rate limit, in milliseconds
rate: how many API calls to allow over the interval period
concurrency: how many concurrent API calls to allow
If you want both rate limiting and concurrency, use all three of the above settings (
interval,
rate,
concurrency).
maxDelay: the maximum amount of time to wait (in milliseconds) before rejecting an API request with
RateLimitTimeoutError (default:
0, no timeout)
fastStart (Redis only): if true, immediately begin processing requests using the full quota, instead of waiting several seconds to discover other servers (default:
false)
If you make an API request that would exceed rate limits, it’s queued and delayed until it can run within the rate limits. Setting
maxDelay will cause the API request to fail if it’s delayed too long.
See the Using Redis section for a discussion of the
fastStart option.
See Using Redis for a detailed discussion.
You can use Redis to coordinate a rate limit among a pool of servers.
const { pRateLimit, RedisQuotaManager } = require('p-ratelimit');
// These must be the same across all servers that share this quota:
const channelName = 'my-api-family';
const quota = { rate: 100, interval: 1000, concurrency: 50 };
// Create a RedisQuotaManager
const qm = new RedisQuotaManager(
quota,
channelName,
redisClient
);
// Create a rate limiter that uses the RedisQuotaManager
const limit = pRateLimit(qm);
// now use limit(…) as usual
Each server that registers with a given
channelName will be allotted
1/(number of servers) of the available quota. For example, if the pool consists of four servers, each will receive 1/4 the available quota.
When a new server joins the pool, the quota is dynamically adjusted. If a server goes away, its quota is reallocated among the remaining servers within a few minutes.
