Makes sure you don’t call rate-limited APIs too quickly.

This is an easy-to-use utility for calling rate-limited APIs. It will prevent you from exceeding rate limits by queueing requests that would go over your rate limit quota.

Rate-limits can be applied across multiple servers if you use Redis.

It works with any API function that returns a Promise.

Install

npm i p-ratelimit

What’s different

True rate limiting Utilities like p-limit control how many functions are running concurrently. That won’t prevent you from exceeding limits on APIs that use token-bucket throttling. p-ratelimit supports both concurrency and rate limits.

Works across API families Utilities like Lodash throttle create separate quotas for each API function. p-ratelimit can enforce a single shared quota for all functions in an API family.

Minimal implementation Utilities like limiter provide low-level tooling that requires you to manage tokens and provide your own queue. p-ratelimit requires minimal modification to your existing code.

Distributed rate limits If you use Redis, p-ratelimit supports efficient rate limiting across multiple hosts. The quota is divided among your pool of servers. As servers are added or removed, the shared quota is recaclulated.

Made for Promises and TypeScript friendly A rate-limited function returns the same Promise type as the original function.



Example

const { pRateLimit } = require ( 'p-ratelimit' ); const limit = pRateLimit({ interval : 1000 , rate : 30 , concurrency : 10 , maxDelay : 2000 }); async function main ( ) { result = await someFunction( 42 ); result = await limit( () => someFunction( 42 )); } main();

Configuration

The Quota configuration object passed to pRateLimit offers the following configuration settings:

If you care about rate limiting

Set both of these:

interval : the interval over which to apply the rate limit, in milliseconds

: the interval over which to apply the rate limit, in milliseconds rate : how many API calls to allow over the interval period

If you care about limiting concurrency

concurrency : how many concurrent API calls to allow

If you care about both rate limiting and concurrency

If you want both rate limiting and concurrency, use all three of the above settings ( interval , rate , concurrency ).

Other options

maxDelay : the maximum amount of time to wait (in milliseconds) before rejecting an API request with RateLimitTimeoutError (default: 0 , no timeout)

: the maximum amount of time to wait (in milliseconds) before rejecting an API request with (default: , no timeout) fastStart (Redis only): if true, immediately begin processing requests using the full quota, instead of waiting several seconds to discover other servers (default: false )

If you make an API request that would exceed rate limits, it’s queued and delayed until it can run within the rate limits. Setting maxDelay will cause the API request to fail if it’s delayed too long.

See the Using Redis section for a discussion of the fastStart option.

Distributed rate limits

See Using Redis for a detailed discussion.

You can use Redis to coordinate a rate limit among a pool of servers.

const { pRateLimit, RedisQuotaManager } = require ( 'p-ratelimit' ); const channelName = 'my-api-family' ; const quota = { rate : 100 , interval : 1000 , concurrency : 50 }; const qm = new RedisQuotaManager( quota, channelName, redisClient ); const limit = pRateLimit(qm);

Each server that registers with a given channelName will be allotted 1/(number of servers) of the available quota. For example, if the pool consists of four servers, each will receive 1/4 the available quota.

When a new server joins the pool, the quota is dynamically adjusted. If a server goes away, its quota is reallocated among the remaining servers within a few minutes.

License

MIT © Nate Silva