Like
Promise.all()but for
Mapand
Object
Useful when you need to run multiple promises concurrently and keep track of the fulfilled values by name.
$ npm install p-props
import pProps from 'p-props';
import got from 'got';
const fetch = async url => {
const {body} = await got(url);
return body;
};
const sites = {
ava: fetch('https://avajs.dev'),
todomvc: fetch('https://todomvc.com'),
github: fetch('https://github.com'),
foo: 'bar'
};
console.log(await pProps(sites));
/*
{
ava: '<!doctype …',
todomvc: '<!doctype …',
github: '<!doctype …',
foo: 'bar'
}
*/
Returns a
Promise that is fulfilled when all promises in
map and ones returned from
mapper are fulfilled, or rejects if any of the promises reject. The fulfilled value is the same as
map, but with a fulfilled version of each entry value, or the fulfilled value returned from
mapper, if defined.
Type:
Map | object
Resolves entry values that are promises. Other values are passed through.
Type:
Function
Receives the current value and key as parameters. If a value is a
Promise,
mapper will receive the value this
Promise resolves to. Expected to return a
Promise or value.
Type:
object
See the
p-map options.