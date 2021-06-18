Like Promise.all() but for Map and Object

Useful when you need to run multiple promises concurrently and keep track of the fulfilled values by name.

Install

npm install p-props

Usage

import pProps from 'p-props' ; import got from 'got' ; const fetch = async url => { const {body} = await got(url); return body; }; const sites = { ava : fetch( 'https://avajs.dev' ), todomvc : fetch( 'https://todomvc.com' ), github : fetch( 'https://github.com' ), foo : 'bar' }; console .log( await pProps(sites));

API

Returns a Promise that is fulfilled when all promises in map and ones returned from mapper are fulfilled, or rejects if any of the promises reject. The fulfilled value is the same as map , but with a fulfilled version of each entry value, or the fulfilled value returned from mapper , if defined.

map

Type: Map | object

Resolves entry values that are promises. Other values are passed through.

Type: Function

Receives the current value and key as parameters. If a value is a Promise , mapper will receive the value this Promise resolves to. Expected to return a Promise or value.

options

Type: object

See the p-map options.

