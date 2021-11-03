Create a promise that reports progress
Useful for reporting progress to the user during long-running async operations.
npm install p-progress
import pProgress from 'p-progress';
const runJob = async name => pProgress(async progress => {
const job = new Job(name);
job.on('data', data => {
progress(data.length / job.totalSize)
});
await job.run()
});
const progressPromise = runJob('Gather rainbows');
progressPromise.onProgress(console.log);
//=> 0.09
//=> 0.23
//=> 0.59
//=> 0.75
//=> 1
await progressPromise;
Convenience method to make your promise-returning or async function report progress.
The function you specify will be passed the
progress() function as a parameter.
Same as the
Promise constructor, but with an appended
progress parameter in
executor.
PProgress is a subclass of
Promise.
Type:
Function
Call this with progress updates. It expects a number between 0 and 1.
Multiple calls with the same number will result in only one
onProgress()
event.
Calling with a number lower than previously will be ignored.
Progress percentage
1 is reported for you when the promise resolves. If you set it yourself, it will simply be ignored.
Type:
number
The current progress percentage of the promise as a number between 0 and 1.
Accepts a function that gets
instance.progress as an argument and is called for every progress event.
import {PProgress} from 'p-progress';
const progressPromise = new PProgress((resolve, reject, progress) => {
const job = new Job();
job.on('data', data => {
progress(data.length / job.totalSize);
});
job.on('finish', resolve);
job.on('error', reject);
});
progressPromise.onProgress(progress => {
console.log(`${progress * 100}%`);
//=> 9%
//=> 23%
//=> 59%
//=> 75%
//=> 100%
});
await progressPromise;
Convenience method to run multiple promises and get a total progress of all of them. It counts normal promises with progress
0 when pending and progress
1 when resolved. For
PProgress type promises, it listens to their
onProgress() method for more fine grained progress reporting. You can mix and match normal promises and
PProgress promises.
Like
Promise.allSettled but also exposes the total progress of all of the promises like
PProgress.all.
import pProgress, {PProgress} from 'p-progress';
import delay from 'delay';
const progressPromise = () => pProgress(async progress => {
progress(0.14);
await delay(52);
progress(0.37);
await delay(104);
progress(0.41);
await delay(26);
progress(0.93);
await delay(55);
return 1;
});
const progressPromise2 = () => pProgress(async progress => {
progress(0.14);
await delay(52);
progress(0.37);
await delay(104);
progress(0.41);
await delay(26);
progress(0.93);
await delay(55);
throw new Error('Catch me if you can!');
});
const allProgressPromise = PProgress.allSettled([
progressPromise(),
progressPromise2()
]);
allProgressPromise.onProgress(console.log);
//=> 0.0925
//=> 0.3425
//=> 0.5925
//=> 0.6025
//=> 0.7325
//=> 0.9825
//=> 1
console.log(await allProgressPromise);
//=> [{status: 'fulfilled', value: 1}, {status: 'rejected', reason: Error: Catch me if you can!}]
Type:
Promise[]
An array of promises or promise-returning functions, similar to p-all.
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
Infinity\
Minimum:
1
The number of concurrently pending promises.
To run the promises in series, set it to
1.
When this option is set, the first argument must be an array of promise-returning functions.