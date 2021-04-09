openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pms

p-map-series

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Map over promises serially

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2M

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

p-map-series

Map over promises serially

Useful as a side-effect mapper. Use p-map if you don't need side-effects, as it's concurrent.

Install

$ npm install p-map-series

Usage

import pMapSeries from 'p-map-series';

const keywords = [
    getTopKeyword() //=> Promise
    'rainbow',
    'pony'
];

let scores = [];

const mapper = async keyword => {
    const score = await fetchScore(keyword);
    scores.push(score);
    return {keyword, score};
});

console.log(await pMapSeries(keywords, mapper));
/*
[
    {
        keyword: 'unicorn',
        score: 99
    },
    {
        keyword: 'rainbow',
        score: 70
    },
    {
        keyword: 'pony',
        score: 79
    }
]
*/

API

pMapSeries(input, mapper)

Returns a Promise that is fulfilled when all promises in input and ones returned from mapper are fulfilled, or rejects if any of the promises reject. The fulfilled value is an Array of the mapper created promises fulfillment values.

input

Type: Iterable<Promise | unknown>

Mapped over serially in the mapper function.

mapper(element, index)

Type: Function

Expected to return a value. If it's a Promise, it's awaited before continuing with the next iteration.

  • p-each-series - Iterate over promises serially
  • p-reduce - Reduce a list of values using promises into a promise for a value
  • p-map - Map over promises concurrently
  • More…
Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial