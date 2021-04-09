Map over promises serially
Useful as a side-effect mapper. Use
p-map if you don't need side-effects, as it's concurrent.
$ npm install p-map-series
import pMapSeries from 'p-map-series';
const keywords = [
getTopKeyword() //=> Promise
'rainbow',
'pony'
];
let scores = [];
const mapper = async keyword => {
const score = await fetchScore(keyword);
scores.push(score);
return {keyword, score};
});
console.log(await pMapSeries(keywords, mapper));
/*
[
{
keyword: 'unicorn',
score: 99
},
{
keyword: 'rainbow',
score: 70
},
{
keyword: 'pony',
score: 79
}
]
*/
Returns a
Promise that is fulfilled when all promises in
input and ones returned from
mapper are fulfilled, or rejects if any of the promises reject. The fulfilled value is an
Array of the
mapper created promises fulfillment values.
Type:
Iterable<Promise | unknown>
Mapped over serially in the
mapper function.
Type:
Function
Expected to return a value. If it's a
Promise, it's awaited before continuing with the next iteration.