Map over promises concurrently
Useful when you need to run promise-returning & async functions multiple times with different inputs concurrently.
$ npm install p-map
const pMap = require('p-map');
const got = require('got');
const sites = [
getWebsiteFromUsername('sindresorhus'), //=> Promise
'ava.li',
'todomvc.com',
'github.com'
];
const mapper = el => got.head(el).then(res => res.requestUrl);
pMap(sites, mapper, {concurrency: 2}).then(result => {
console.log(result);
//=> ['http://sindresorhus.com/', 'http://ava.li/', 'http://todomvc.com/', 'http://github.com/']
});
Returns a
Promise that is fulfilled when all promises in
input and ones returned from
mapper are fulfilled, or rejects if any of the promises reject. The fulfilled value is an
Array of the fulfilled values returned from
mapper in
input order.
Type:
Iterable<Promise|any>
Iterated over concurrently in the
mapper function.
Type:
Function
Expected to return a
Promise or value.
Type:
Object
Type:
number
Default:
Infinity
Minimum:
1
Number of concurrently pending promises returned by
mapper.
Promise.all() but for
Map and
Object
MIT © Sindre Sorhus