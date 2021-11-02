Map over promises concurrently
Useful when you need to run promise-returning & async functions multiple times with different inputs concurrently.
This is different from
Promise.all() in that you can control the concurrency and also decide whether or not to stop iterating when there's an error.
$ npm install p-map
import pMap from 'p-map';
import got from 'got';
const sites = [
getWebsiteFromUsername('sindresorhus'), //=> Promise
'https://avajs.dev',
'https://github.com'
];
const mapper = async site => {
const {requestUrl} = await got.head(site);
return requestUrl;
};
const result = await pMap(sites, mapper, {concurrency: 2});
console.log(result);
//=> ['https://sindresorhus.com/', 'https://avajs.dev/', 'https://github.com/']
Returns a
Promise that is fulfilled when all promises in
input and ones returned from
mapper are fulfilled, or rejects if any of the promises reject. The fulfilled value is an
Array of the fulfilled values returned from
mapper in
input order.
Type:
AsyncIterable<Promise<unknown> | unknown> | Iterable<Promise<unknown> | unknown>
Synchronous or asynchronous iterable that is iterated over concurrently, calling the
mapper function for each element. Each iterated item is
await'd before the
mapper is invoked so the iterable may return a
Promise that resolves to an item.
Asynchronous iterables (different from synchronous iterables that return
Promise that resolves to an item) can be used when the next item may not be ready without waiting for an asynchronous process to complete and/or the end of the iterable may be reached after the asynchronous process completes. For example, reading from a remote queue when the queue has reached empty, or reading lines from a stream.
Type:
Function
Expected to return a
Promise or value.
Type:
object
Type:
number (Integer)\
Default:
Infinity\
Minimum:
1
Number of concurrently pending promises returned by
mapper.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
When
true, the first mapper rejection will be rejected back to the consumer.
When
false, instead of stopping when a promise rejects, it will wait for all the promises to settle and then reject with an aggregated error containing all the errors from the rejected promises.
Caveat: When
true, any already-started async mappers will continue to run until they resolve or reject. In the case of infinite concurrency with sync iterables, all mappers are invoked on startup and will continue after the first rejection. Issue #51 can be implemented for abort control.
Return this value from a
mapper function to skip including the value in the returned array.
import pMap, {pMapSkip} from 'p-map';
import got from 'got';
const sites = [
getWebsiteFromUsername('sindresorhus'), //=> Promise
'https://avajs.dev',
'https://example.invalid',
'https://github.com'
];
const mapper = async site => {
try {
const {requestUrl} = await got.head(site);
return requestUrl;
} catch {
return pMapSkip;
}
};
const result = await pMap(sites, mapper, {concurrency: 2});
console.log(result);
//=> ['https://sindresorhus.com/', 'https://avajs.dev/', 'https://github.com/']
Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.
The maintainers of p-map and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.
Promise.all() but for
Map and
Object