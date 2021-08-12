Run multiple promise-returning & async functions with limited concurrency
$ npm install p-limit
import pLimit from 'p-limit';
const limit = pLimit(1);
const input = [
limit(() => fetchSomething('foo')),
limit(() => fetchSomething('bar')),
limit(() => doSomething())
];
// Only one promise is run at once
const result = await Promise.all(input);
console.log(result);
Returns a
limit function.
Type:
number\
Minimum:
1\
Default:
Infinity
Concurrency limit.
Returns the promise returned by calling
fn(...args).
Type:
Function
Promise-returning/async function.
Any arguments to pass through to
fn.
Support for passing arguments on to the
fn is provided in order to be able to avoid creating unnecessary closures. You probably don't need this optimization unless you're pushing a lot of functions.
The number of promises that are currently running.
The number of promises that are waiting to run (i.e. their internal
fn was not called yet).
Discard pending promises that are waiting to run.
This might be useful if you want to teardown the queue at the end of your program's lifecycle or discard any function calls referencing an intermediary state of your app.
Note: This does not cancel promises that are already running.
p-queue package?
This package is only about limiting the number of concurrent executions, while
p-queue is a fully featured queue implementation with lots of different options, introspection, and ability to pause the queue.
If you want to slow down promises in javascript or prevents all the requests from hitting the server at the same time this package is for you. Try this once.