openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pl

p-limit

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Run multiple promise-returning & async functions with limited concurrency

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

70.8M

GitHub Stars

867

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Async, Vanilla JavaScript Control Flow

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
KamrulSh

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

Readme

p-limit

Run multiple promise-returning & async functions with limited concurrency

Install

$ npm install p-limit

Usage

import pLimit from 'p-limit';

const limit = pLimit(1);

const input = [
    limit(() => fetchSomething('foo')),
    limit(() => fetchSomething('bar')),
    limit(() => doSomething())
];

// Only one promise is run at once
const result = await Promise.all(input);
console.log(result);

API

pLimit(concurrency)

Returns a limit function.

concurrency

Type: number\ Minimum: 1\ Default: Infinity

Concurrency limit.

limit(fn, ...args)

Returns the promise returned by calling fn(...args).

fn

Type: Function

Promise-returning/async function.

args

Any arguments to pass through to fn.

Support for passing arguments on to the fn is provided in order to be able to avoid creating unnecessary closures. You probably don't need this optimization unless you're pushing a lot of functions.

limit.activeCount

The number of promises that are currently running.

limit.pendingCount

The number of promises that are waiting to run (i.e. their internal fn was not called yet).

limit.clearQueue()

Discard pending promises that are waiting to run.

This might be useful if you want to teardown the queue at the end of your program's lifecycle or discard any function calls referencing an intermediary state of your app.

Note: This does not cancel promises that are already running.

FAQ

How is this different from the p-queue package?

This package is only about limiting the number of concurrent executions, while p-queue is a fully featured queue implementation with lots of different options, introspection, and ability to pause the queue.

  • p-queue - Promise queue with concurrency control
  • p-throttle - Throttle promise-returning & async functions
  • p-debounce - Debounce promise-returning & async functions
  • p-all - Run promise-returning & async functions concurrently with optional limited concurrency
  • More…
Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use2
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Kamrul Islam ShahinChittagong, Bangladesh73 Ratings53 Reviews
B.Sc in Computer Science and Engineering @ CUET 🌱 Educator 💻 Programmer 🌐 Developer
December 16, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

If you want to slow down promises in javascript or prevents all the requests from hitting the server at the same time this package is for you. Try this once.

0
LuuVinhLocHanoi2 Ratings1 Review
"Karma as action and reaction: if we show goodness, we will reap goodness."
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Ricardo PassinhoFoz do iguaçu1 Rating0 Reviews
Web developer / Freelancer / Paraná / Brazil
December 27, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

asy
asyncAsync utilities for node and the browser
GitHub Stars
27K
Weekly Downloads
54M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
149
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
12Performant
whenA solid, fast Promises/A+ and when() implementation, plus other async goodies.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
2M
con
contra:surfer: Asynchronous flow control with a functional taste to it
GitHub Stars
766
Weekly Downloads
208K

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial