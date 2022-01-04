Create a lazy promise that defers execution until it's awaited or when
.then()or
.catch()is called
Useful if you're doing some heavy operations and would like to only do it when the promise is actually used.
$ npm install p-lazy
import PLazy from 'p-lazy';
const lazyPromise = new PLazy(resolve => {
someHeavyOperation(resolve);
});
// `someHeavyOperation` is not yet called
await doSomethingFun;
// `someHeavyOperation` is called
console.log(await lazyPromise);
Same as the
Promise constructor.
PLazy is a subclass of
Promise.
Create a
PLazy promise from a promise-returning or async function.
Create a
PLazy promise that is resolved with the given
value, or the promise passed as
value.
Create a
PLazy promise that is rejected with the given
reason.