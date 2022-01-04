openbase logo
by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Create a lazy promise that defers execution until it's awaited or when .then() or .catch() is called

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40.4K

GitHub Stars

233

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

p-lazy

Create a lazy promise that defers execution until it's awaited or when .then() or .catch() is called

Useful if you're doing some heavy operations and would like to only do it when the promise is actually used.

Install

$ npm install p-lazy

Usage

import PLazy from 'p-lazy';

const lazyPromise = new PLazy(resolve => {
    someHeavyOperation(resolve);
});

// `someHeavyOperation` is not yet called

await doSomethingFun;

// `someHeavyOperation` is called
console.log(await lazyPromise);

API

new PLazy(executor)

Same as the Promise constructor. PLazy is a subclass of Promise.

PLazy.from(fn)

Create a PLazy promise from a promise-returning or async function.

PLazy.resolve(value)

Create a PLazy promise that is resolved with the given value, or the promise passed as value.

PLazy.reject(reason)

Create a PLazy promise that is rejected with the given reason.

