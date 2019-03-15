Make array iteration easy when using async/await and promises

Same functionality as the ES5 Array iteration methods we all know

All the methods return a Promise , making them awaitable and thenable

, making them awaitable and thenable Allow the usage of async functions as callback

Callbacks run concurrently

Lightweight (no prd dependencies)

Install

$ npm install

Usage

Smooth asynchronous iteration using async/await :

const { map } = require ( 'p-iteration' ); function getUsers ( userIds ) { return map(userIds, async userId => { const response = await fetch( `/api/users/ ${userId} ` ); return response.json(); }); } async function getRawResponses ( userIds ) { const responses = await map(userIds, userId => fetch( `/api/users/ ${userId} ` )); return responses; }

const { filter } = require ( 'p-iteration' ); async function getFilteredUsers ( userIds, name ) { const filteredUsers = await filter(userIds, async userId => { const response = await fetch( `/api/users/ ${userId} ` ); const user = await response.json(); return user.name === name; }); return filteredUsers; }

All methods return a Promise so they can just be used outside an async function just with plain Promises:

const { map } = require ( 'p-iteration' ); map([ 123 , 125 , 156 ], (userId) => fetch( `/api/users/ ${userId} ` )) .then( ( result ) => { }) .catch( ( error ) => { });

If there is a Promise in the array, it will be unwrapped before calling the callback:

const { forEach } = require ( 'p-iteration' ); const fetchJSON = require ( 'nonexistent-module' ); function logUsers ( ) { const users = [ fetchJSON( '/api/users/125' ), { userId : 123 , name : 'Jolyne' , age : 19 }, { userId : 156 , name : 'Caesar' , age : 20 } ]; return forEach(users, (user) => { console .log(user); }); }

const { find } = require ( 'p-iteration' ); const fetchJSON = require ( 'nonexistent-module' ); function findUser ( name ) { const users = [ fetchJSON( '/api/users/125' ), { userId : 123 , name : 'Jolyne' , age : 19 }, { userId : 156 , name : 'Caesar' , age : 20 } ]; return find(users, (user) => user.name === name); }

The callback will be invoked as soon as the Promise is unwrapped:

const { forEach } = require ( 'p-iteration' ); const delay = ( ms ) => new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout( () => resolve(ms), ms)); async function logNumbers ( ) { const numbers = [ delay( 500 ), delay( 200 ), delay( 300 ), 100 ]; await forEach(numbers, (number) => { console .log(number); }); }

API

The methods are implementations of the ES5 Array iteration methods we all know with the same syntax, but all return a Promise . Also, with the exception of reduce() , all methods callbacks are run concurrently. There is a series version of each method, called: ${methodName}Series , series methods use the same API that their respective concurrent ones.

There is a link to the original reference of each method in the docs of this module:

Instance methods

Extending native objects is discouraged and I don't recommend it, but in case you know what you are doing, you can extend Array.prototype to use the above methods as instance methods. They have been renamed as async${MethodName} , so the original ones are not overwritten.

const { instanceMethods } = require ( 'p-iteration' ); Object .assign( Array .prototype, instanceMethods); async function example ( ) { const foo = await [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].asyncMap( ( id ) => fetch( `/api/example/ ${id} ` )); }

License

MIT © Antonio V