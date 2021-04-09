Conditional promise chains
$ npm install p-if
import pIf from 'p-if';
getData()
.then(pIf(process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production', addDebugInfo))
.then(data => {
console.log(data);
});
Can also be nested:
import pIf from 'p-if';
getList()
.then(pIf(shouldSort, pIf(sortDirection === 'ascending', sort.asc, sort.desc)))
.then(list => {
console.log(list);
});
It's just a passthrough if
condition is
false and
doElse is not provided.
Returns a thunk that returns a
Promise.
Type:
boolean | Function
Decides whether
doIf or
doElse is executed.
Can be a
boolean, or a
Function returning a
boolean or a
Promise for a
boolean.
Type:
Function
Executed if
condition is
true.
Expected to return a
Promise or value.
Type:
Function
Executed if
condition is
false.
Expected to return a
Promise or value.