Conditional promise chains

Install

npm install p-if

Usage

import pIf from 'p-if' ; getData() .then(pIf(process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' , addDebugInfo)) .then( data => { console .log(data); });

Can also be nested:

import pIf from 'p-if' ; getList() .then(pIf(shouldSort, pIf(sortDirection === 'ascending' , sort.asc, sort.desc))) .then( list => { console .log(list); });

API

It's just a passthrough if condition is false and doElse is not provided.

Returns a thunk that returns a Promise .

condition

Type: boolean | Function

Decides whether doIf or doElse is executed.

Can be a boolean , or a Function returning a boolean or a Promise for a boolean .

doIf

Type: Function

Executed if condition is true .

Expected to return a Promise or value.

doElse

Type: Function

Executed if condition is false .

Expected to return a Promise or value.

