openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pi

p-if

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Conditional promise chains

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

519

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

p-if

Conditional promise chains

Install

$ npm install p-if

Usage

import pIf from 'p-if';

getData()
    .then(pIf(process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production', addDebugInfo))
    .then(data => {
        console.log(data);
    });

Can also be nested:

import pIf from 'p-if';

getList()
    .then(pIf(shouldSort, pIf(sortDirection === 'ascending', sort.asc, sort.desc)))
    .then(list => {
        console.log(list);
    });

API

pIf(condition, doIf, doElse?)

It's just a passthrough if condition is false and doElse is not provided.

Returns a thunk that returns a Promise.

condition

Type: boolean | Function

Decides whether doIf or doElse is executed.

Can be a boolean, or a Function returning a boolean or a Promise for a boolean.

doIf

Type: Function

Executed if condition is true.

Expected to return a Promise or value.

doElse

Type: Function

Executed if condition is false.

Expected to return a Promise or value.

  • p-catch-if - Conditional promise catch handler
  • p-log - Log the value/error of a promise
  • p-tap - Tap into a promise chain without affecting its value or state
  • More…

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial