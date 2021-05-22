Run promise-returning & async functions until you end it

Think of it like an async version of while (true) {} .

Install

npm install p-forever

Usage

Here we create some numbered fixtures. The createFixture() function returns a Promise.

import pForever from 'p-forever' ; pForever( async index => { index++; if (index > 100 ) { return pForever.end; } await createFixture(index); return index; }, 0 );

or

import pForever from 'p-forever' ; let index = 0 ; pForever( async () => { index++; if (index > 100 ) { return pForever.end; } await createFixture(index); });

API

Returns a Promise that is fulfilled when fn returns pForever.end , or rejects if any of the promises returned from fn rejects.

Type: Function

Receives the previously returned value. If a Promise is returned, it's awaited before calling fn again.

initialValue

Initial value to pass to fn .

Symbol used to end the loop.

Related