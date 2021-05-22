Run promise-returning & async functions until you end it
Think of it like an async version of
while (true) {}.
$ npm install p-forever
Here we create some numbered fixtures. The
createFixture() function returns a Promise.
import pForever from 'p-forever';
pForever(async index => {
index++;
if (index > 100) {
return pForever.end;
}
await createFixture(index);
return index;
}, 0);
or
import pForever from 'p-forever';
let index = 0;
pForever(async () => {
index++;
if (index > 100) {
return pForever.end;
}
await createFixture(index);
});
Returns a
Promise that is fulfilled when
fn returns
pForever.end, or rejects if any of the promises returned from
fn rejects.
Type:
Function
Receives the previously returned value. If a
Promise is returned, it's awaited before calling
fn again.
Initial value to pass to
fn.
Symbol used to end the loop.