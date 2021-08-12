Filter promises concurrently
Useful when you need to run promise-returning & async functions multiple times with different inputs concurrently and get a filtered down result.
$ npm install p-filter
import pFilter from 'p-filter';
import getWeather from 'get-weather'; // Not a real module
const places = [
getCapital('Norway').then(info => info.name),
'Bangkok, Thailand',
'Berlin, Germany',
'Tokyo, Japan',
];
const filterer = async place => {
const weather = await getWeather(place);
return weather.temperature > 30;
};
const result = await pFilter(places, filterer);
console.log(result);
//=> ['Bangkok, Thailand']
Returns a
Promise that is fulfilled when all promises in
input and ones returned from
filterer are fulfilled, or rejects if any of the promises reject. The fulfilled value is an
Array of the fulfilled values returned from
filterer in
input order.
Type:
Iterable<Promise|any>
Iterated over concurrently in the
filterer function.
Type:
Function
The filterer function that decides whether an element should be included into result. Expected to return
boolean | Promise<boolean>.
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
Infinity\
Minimum:
1
The number of concurrently pending promises returned by
filterer.