Filter promises concurrently

Useful when you need to run promise-returning & async functions multiple times with different inputs concurrently and get a filtered down result.

Install

$ npm install p- filter

Usage

import pFilter from 'p-filter' ; import getWeather from 'get-weather' ; const places = [ getCapital( 'Norway' ).then( info => info.name), 'Bangkok, Thailand' , 'Berlin, Germany' , 'Tokyo, Japan' , ]; const filterer = async place => { const weather = await getWeather(place); return weather.temperature > 30 ; }; const result = await pFilter(places, filterer); console .log(result);

API

Returns a Promise that is fulfilled when all promises in input and ones returned from filterer are fulfilled, or rejects if any of the promises reject. The fulfilled value is an Array of the fulfilled values returned from filterer in input order.

input

Type: Iterable<Promise|any>

Iterated over concurrently in the filterer function.

Type: Function

The filterer function that decides whether an element should be included into result. Expected to return boolean | Promise<boolean> .

options

Type: object

concurrency

Type: number \ Default: Infinity \ Minimum: 1

The number of concurrently pending promises returned by filterer .

