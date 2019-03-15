openbase logo
Readme

p-every Build Status

Test whether all promises passes a testing function

Like Array.every for promises.

Install

$ npm install --save p-every

Usage

const pEvery = require('p-every');
const getContinent = require('get-continent'); // not a real module

const places = [
    getCapital('Norway').then(info => info.name),
    'Bangkok, Thailand',
    'Berlin, Germany',
    'Tokyo, Japan'
];

const testFunction = async place => {
    const continent = await getContinent(place);
    return continent === 'europe';
}

(async () => {
    const result = await pEvery(places, testFunction);
    console.log(result);
    //=> false
})();

API

pEvery(input, testFunction, [options])

Returns a Promise that is fulfilled when all promises in input and ones returned from testFunction are fulfilled, or rejects if any of the promises reject. The fulfilled value is a boolean that is true if all Promises passed the test and false otherwise.

input

Type: Iterable<Promise|any>

Iterated over concurrently in the testFunction function.

testFunction(element, index)

Type: Function

Predicate function, expected to return a Promise<boolean> or boolean.

options

Type: Object

concurrency

Type: number
Default: Infinity
Minimum: 1

Number of concurrently pending promises returned by testFunction.

  • p-filter - Filter promises concurrently
  • p-locate - Get the first fulfilled promise that satisfies the provided testing function
  • p-map - Map over promises concurrently
  • More…

License

MIT © Kevin Martensson

