Test whether all promises passes a testing function

Like Array.every for promises.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const pEvery = require ( 'p-every' ); const getContinent = require ( 'get-continent' ); const places = [ getCapital( 'Norway' ).then( info => info.name), 'Bangkok, Thailand' , 'Berlin, Germany' , 'Tokyo, Japan' ]; const testFunction = async place => { const continent = await getContinent(place); return continent === 'europe' ; } ( async () => { const result = await pEvery(places, testFunction); console .log(result); })();

API

Returns a Promise that is fulfilled when all promises in input and ones returned from testFunction are fulfilled, or rejects if any of the promises reject. The fulfilled value is a boolean that is true if all Promises passed the test and false otherwise.

input

Type: Iterable<Promise|any>

Iterated over concurrently in the testFunction function.

Type: Function

Predicate function, expected to return a Promise<boolean> or boolean .

options

Type: Object

concurrency

Type: number

Default: Infinity

Minimum: 1

Number of concurrently pending promises returned by testFunction .

License

MIT © Kevin Martensson