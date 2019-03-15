Test whether all promises passes a testing function
Array.every for promises.
$ npm install --save p-every
const pEvery = require('p-every');
const getContinent = require('get-continent'); // not a real module
const places = [
getCapital('Norway').then(info => info.name),
'Bangkok, Thailand',
'Berlin, Germany',
'Tokyo, Japan'
];
const testFunction = async place => {
const continent = await getContinent(place);
return continent === 'europe';
}
(async () => {
const result = await pEvery(places, testFunction);
console.log(result);
//=> false
})();
Returns a
Promise that is fulfilled when all promises in
input and ones returned from
testFunction are fulfilled, or rejects if any of the promises reject. The fulfilled value is a
boolean that is
true if all Promises passed the test and
false otherwise.
Type:
Iterable<Promise|any>
Iterated over concurrently in the
testFunction function.
Type:
Function
Predicate function, expected to return a
Promise<boolean> or
boolean.
Type:
Object
Type:
number
Default:
Infinity
Minimum:
1
Number of concurrently pending promises returned by
testFunction.
MIT © Kevin Martensson