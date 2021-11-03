Promisify an event by waiting for it to be emitted
Useful when you need only one event emission and want to use it with promises or await it in an async function.
It works with any event API in Node.js and the browser (using a bundler).
If you want multiple individual events as they are emitted, you can use the
pEventIterator() method. Observables can be useful too.
npm install p-event
In Node.js:
import {pEvent} from 'p-event';
import emitter from './some-event-emitter';
try {
const result = await pEvent(emitter, 'finish');
// `emitter` emitted a `finish` event
console.log(result);
} catch (error) {
// `emitter` emitted an `error` event
console.error(error);
}
In the browser:
import {pEvent} from 'p-event';
await pEvent(document, 'DOMContentLoaded');
console.log('😎');
Async iteration:
import {pEventIterator} from 'p-event';
import emitter from './some-event-emitter';
const asyncIterator = pEventIterator(emitter, 'data', {
resolutionEvents: ['finish']
});
for await (const event of asyncIterator) {
console.log(event);
}
Returns a
Promise that is fulfilled when
emitter emits an event matching
event, or rejects if
emitter emits any of the events defined in the
rejectionEvents option.
Note:
event is a string for a single event type, for example,
'data'. To listen on multiple
events, pass an array of strings, such as
['started', 'stopped'].
The returned promise has a
.cancel() method, which when called, removes the event listeners and causes the promise to never be settled.
Type:
object
Event emitter object.
Should have either a
.on()/
.addListener()/
.addEventListener() and
.off()/
.removeListener()/
.removeEventListener() method, like the Node.js
EventEmitter and DOM events.
Type:
string | string[]
Name of the event or events to listen to.
If the same event is defined both here and in
rejectionEvents, this one takes priority.
Type:
object
Type:
string[]\
Default:
['error']
Events that will reject the promise.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
By default, the promisified function will only return the first argument from the event callback, which works fine for most APIs. This option can be useful for APIs that return multiple arguments in the callback. Turning this on will make it return an array of all arguments from the callback, instead of just the first argument. This also applies to rejections.
Example:
import {pEvent} from 'p-event';
import emitter from './some-event-emitter';
const [foo, bar] = await pEvent(emitter, 'finish', {multiArgs: true});
Type:
number\
Default:
Infinity
Time in milliseconds before timing out.
Type:
Function
A filter function for accepting an event.
import {pEvent} from 'p-event';
import emitter from './some-event-emitter';
const result = await pEvent(emitter, '🦄', value => value > 3);
// Do something with first 🦄 event with a value greater than 3
Wait for multiple event emissions. Returns an array.
This method has the same arguments and options as
pEvent() with the addition of the following options:
Type:
object
Required\
Type:
number
The number of times the event needs to be emitted before the promise resolves.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Whether to resolve the promise immediately. Emitting one of the
rejectionEvents won't throw an error.
Note: The returned array will be mutated when an event is emitted.
Example:
import {pEventMultiple} from 'p-event';
const emitter = new EventEmitter();
const promise = pEventMultiple(emitter, 'hello', {
resolveImmediately: true,
count: Infinity
});
const result = await promise;
console.log(result);
//=> []
emitter.emit('hello', 'Jack');
console.log(result);
//=> ['Jack']
emitter.emit('hello', 'Mark');
console.log(result);
//=> ['Jack', 'Mark']
// Stops listening
emitter.emit('error', new Error('😿'));
emitter.emit('hello', 'John');
console.log(result);
//=> ['Jack', 'Mark']
Returns an async iterator that lets you asynchronously iterate over events of
event emitted from
emitter. The iterator ends when
emitter emits an event matching any of the events defined in
resolutionEvents, or rejects if
emitter emits any of the events defined in the
rejectionEvents option.
This method has the same arguments and options as
pEvent() with the addition of the following options:
Type:
object
Type:
number (non-negative integer)\
Default:
Infinity
The maximum number of events for the iterator before it ends. When the limit is reached, the iterator will be marked as
done. This option is useful to paginate events, for example, fetching 10 events per page.
Type:
string[]\
Default:
[]
Events that will end the iterator.
Exposed for instance checking and sub-classing.
Example:
import {pEvent} from 'p-event';
try {
await pEvent(emitter, 'finish');
} catch (error) {
if (error instanceof pEvent.TimeoutError) {
// Do something specific for timeout errors
}
}
import fs from 'node:fs';
function getOpenReadStream(file, callback) {
const stream = fs.createReadStream(file);
stream.on('open', () => {
callback(null, stream);
});
stream.on('error', error => {
callback(error);
});
}
getOpenReadStream('unicorn.txt', (error, stream) => {
if (error) {
console.error(error);
return;
}
console.log('File descriptor:', stream.fd);
stream.pipe(process.stdout);
});
import fs from 'node:fs';
import {pEvent} from 'p-event';
async function getOpenReadStream(file) {
const stream = fs.createReadStream(file);
await pEvent(stream, 'open');
return stream;
}
(async () => {
const stream = await getOpenReadStream('unicorn.txt');
console.log('File descriptor:', stream.fd);
stream.pipe(process.stdout);
})()
.catch(console.error);
Some functions might use a single event for success and for certain errors. Promises make it easy to have combined error handler for both error events and successes containing values which represent errors.
import {pEvent} from 'p-event';
import emitter from './some-event-emitter';
try {
const result = await pEvent(emitter, 'finish');
if (result === 'unwanted result') {
throw new Error('Emitter finished with an error');
}
// `emitter` emitted a `finish` event with an acceptable value
console.log(result);
} catch (error) {
// `emitter` emitted an `error` event or
// emitted a `finish` with 'unwanted result'
console.error(error);
}