Calls a function repeatedly while a condition returns true and then resolves the promise
Think async version of the
do…while statement.
$ npm install p-do-whilst
import pDoWhilst from 'p-do-whilst';
let count = 0;
await pDoWhilst(
() => count++,
() => count < 5
);
console.log(count);
//=> 5
Executes
action repeatedly while
condition returns
true and then resolves the promise. Rejects if
action returns a promise that rejects or if an error is thrown anywhere.
Type:
Function
Action to run for each iteration.
You can return a promise and it will be handled.
Type:
Function
Expected to return a boolean of whether to continue.