pdw

p-do-whilst

by Sindre Sorhus
2.0.0 (see all)

Calls a function repeatedly while a condition returns true and then resolves the promise

Overview

Categories

Readme

p-do-whilst

Calls a function repeatedly while a condition returns true and then resolves the promise

Think async version of the do…while statement.

Install

$ npm install p-do-whilst

Usage

import pDoWhilst from 'p-do-whilst';

let count = 0;

await pDoWhilst(
    () => count++,
    () => count < 5
);

console.log(count);
//=> 5

API

pDoWhilst(action, condition)

Executes action repeatedly while condition returns true and then resolves the promise. Rejects if action returns a promise that rejects or if an error is thrown anywhere.

action

Type: Function

Action to run for each iteration.

You can return a promise and it will be handled.

condition

Type: Function

Expected to return a boolean of whether to continue.

  • p-whilst - While a condition returns true, calls a function repeatedly, and then resolves the promise
  • p-forever - Run promise-returning & async functions repeatedly until you end it
  • p-wait-for - Wait for a condition to be true
  • More…

