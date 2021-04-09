Calls a function repeatedly while a condition returns true and then resolves the promise

Think async version of the do…while statement.

Install

$ npm install p- do -whilst

Usage

import pDoWhilst from 'p-do-whilst' ; let count = 0 ; await pDoWhilst( () => count++, () => count < 5 ); console .log(count);

API

Executes action repeatedly while condition returns true and then resolves the promise. Rejects if action returns a promise that rejects or if an error is thrown anywhere.

action

Type: Function

Action to run for each iteration.

You can return a promise and it will be handled.

condition

Type: Function

Expected to return a boolean of whether to continue.

