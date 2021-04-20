openbase logo
pd

p-debounce

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Debounce promise-returning & async functions

Overview

Readme

p-debounce

Debounce promise-returning & async functions

Install

$ npm install p-debounce

Usage

import pDebounce from 'p-debounce';

const expensiveCall = async input => input;

const debouncedFn = pDebounce(expensiveCall, 200);

for (const number of [1, 2, 3]) {
    console.log(await debouncedFn(number));
}
//=> 3
//=> 3
//=> 3

API

pDebounce(fn, wait, options?)

Returns a function that delays calling fn until after wait milliseconds have elapsed since the last time it was called.

fn

Type: Function

Promise-returning/async function to debounce.

wait

Type: number

Milliseconds to wait before calling fn.

options

Type: object

before

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Call the fn on the leading edge of the timeout. Meaning immediately, instead of waiting for wait milliseconds.

pDebounce.promise(function_)

Execute function_ unless a previous call is still pending, in which case, return the pending promise. Useful, for example, to avoid processing extra button clicks if the previous one is not complete.

function_

Type: Function

Promise-returning/async function to debounce.

import {setTimeout as delay} from 'timers/promises';
import pDebounce from 'p-debounce';

const expensiveCall = async value => {
    await delay(200);
    return value;
}

const debouncedFn = pDebounce.promise(expensiveCall);

for (const number of [1, 2, 3]) {
    console.log(await debouncedFn(number));
}
//=> 1
//=> 2
//=> 3
  • p-throttle - Throttle promise-returning & async functions
  • p-limit - Run multiple promise-returning & async functions with limited concurrency
  • p-memoize - Memoize promise-returning & async functions
  • debounce-fn - Debounce a function
  • More…

