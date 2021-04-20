Debounce promise-returning & async functions
$ npm install p-debounce
import pDebounce from 'p-debounce';
const expensiveCall = async input => input;
const debouncedFn = pDebounce(expensiveCall, 200);
for (const number of [1, 2, 3]) {
console.log(await debouncedFn(number));
}
//=> 3
//=> 3
//=> 3
Returns a function that delays calling
fn until after
wait milliseconds have elapsed since the last time it was called.
Type:
Function
Promise-returning/async function to debounce.
Type:
number
Milliseconds to wait before calling
fn.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Call the
fn on the leading edge of the timeout. Meaning immediately, instead of waiting for
wait milliseconds.
Execute
function_ unless a previous call is still pending, in which case, return the pending promise. Useful, for example, to avoid processing extra button clicks if the previous one is not complete.
Type:
Function
Promise-returning/async function to debounce.
import {setTimeout as delay} from 'timers/promises';
import pDebounce from 'p-debounce';
const expensiveCall = async value => {
await delay(200);
return value;
}
const debouncedFn = pDebounce.promise(expensiveCall);
for (const number of [1, 2, 3]) {
console.log(await debouncedFn(number));
}
//=> 1
//=> 2
//=> 3