Debounce promise-returning & async functions

Install

npm install p-debounce

Usage

import pDebounce from 'p-debounce' ; const expensiveCall = async input => input; const debouncedFn = pDebounce(expensiveCall, 200 ); for ( const number of [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) { console .log( await debouncedFn(number)); }

API

Returns a function that delays calling fn until after wait milliseconds have elapsed since the last time it was called.

Type: Function

Promise-returning/async function to debounce.

wait

Type: number

Milliseconds to wait before calling fn .

options

Type: object

before

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Call the fn on the leading edge of the timeout. Meaning immediately, instead of waiting for wait milliseconds.

Execute function_ unless a previous call is still pending, in which case, return the pending promise. Useful, for example, to avoid processing extra button clicks if the previous one is not complete.

Type: Function

Promise-returning/async function to debounce.

import {setTimeout as delay} from 'timers/promises' ; import pDebounce from 'p-debounce' ; const expensiveCall = async value => { await delay( 200 ); return value; } const debouncedFn = pDebounce.promise(expensiveCall); for ( const number of [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) { console .log( await debouncedFn(number)); }

Related