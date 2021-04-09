Conditional promise catch handler

Useful for handling only some types of errors and let the rest pass through.

Install

$ npm install p- catch - if

Usage

import pCatchIf from 'p-catch-if' ; getData().catch(pCatchIf(TimeoutError, () => retry(getData))); getData().catch(pCatchIf([NetworkError, TimeoutError], () => retry(getData))); getData().catch(pCatchIf(isProduction, error => recordError(error))); const hasUnicornMessage = error => error.message.includes( 'unicorn' ); getData().catch(pCatchIf(hasUnicornMessage, console .error)); const handler = error => sendError(error).then(checkResults); getData().catch(pCatchIf(handler, console .error)); const validateMessage = error => error.message === 'Too many rainbows' ; getData().catch(pCatchIf(UnicornError, pCatchIf(validateMessage, console .error)));

API

Returns a thunk that returns a Promise .

predicate

Type: Error.constructor Error.constructor[] boolean Function -> Promise<boolean>|boolean

Specify either an error constructor, array of error constructors, boolean, or function that returns a promise for a boolean or a boolean.

If the function returns a promise, it's awaited.

catchHandler

Type: Function

Called if predicate passes.

This is what you would normally pass to .catch() .

