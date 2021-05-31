Create a promise that can be canceled
Useful for animation, loading resources, long-running async computations, async iteration, etc.
If you target Node.js 15 or later, this package is less useful and you should probably use
AbortController instead.
$ npm install p-cancelable
import PCancelable from 'p-cancelable';
const cancelablePromise = new PCancelable((resolve, reject, onCancel) => {
const worker = new SomeLongRunningOperation();
onCancel(() => {
worker.close();
});
worker.on('finish', resolve);
worker.on('error', reject);
});
// Cancel the operation after 10 seconds
setTimeout(() => {
cancelablePromise.cancel('Unicorn has changed its color');
}, 10000);
try {
console.log('Operation finished successfully:', await cancelablePromise);
} catch (error) {
if (cancelablePromise.isCanceled) {
// Handle the cancelation here
console.log('Operation was canceled');
return;
}
throw error;
}
Same as the
Promise constructor, but with an appended
onCancel parameter in
executor.
Cancelling will reject the promise with
CancelError. To avoid that, set
onCancel.shouldReject to
false.
import PCancelable from 'p-cancelable';
const cancelablePromise = new PCancelable((resolve, reject, onCancel) => {
const job = new Job();
onCancel.shouldReject = false;
onCancel(() => {
job.stop();
});
job.on('finish', resolve);
});
cancelablePromise.cancel(); // Doesn't throw an error
PCancelable is a subclass of
Promise.
Type:
Function
Accepts a function that is called when the promise is canceled.
You're not required to call this function. You can call this function multiple times to add multiple cancel handlers.
Type:
Function
Cancel the promise and optionally provide a reason.
The cancellation is synchronous. Calling it after the promise has settled or multiple times does nothing.
Type:
boolean
Whether the promise is canceled.
Convenience method to make your promise-returning or async function cancelable.
The function you specify will have
onCancel appended to its parameters.
import PCancelable from 'p-cancelable';
const fn = PCancelable.fn((input, onCancel) => {
const job = new Job();
onCancel(() => {
job.cleanup();
});
return job.start(); //=> Promise
});
const cancelablePromise = fn('input'); //=> PCancelable
// …
cancelablePromise.cancel();
Type:
Error
Rejection reason when
.cancel() is called.
It includes a
.isCanceled property for convenience.
In American English, the verb cancel is usually inflected canceled and canceling—with one l. Both a browser API and the Cancelable Promises proposal use this spelling.
It's still an early draft and I don't really like its current direction. It complicates everything and will require deep changes in the ecosystem to adapt to it. And the way you have to use cancel tokens is verbose and convoluted. I much prefer the more pragmatic and less invasive approach in this module. The proposal was withdrawn.
Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.
The maintainers of p-cancelable and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.
.then() or
.catch() is called