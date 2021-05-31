Wait for any promise to be fulfilled
Useful when you need the fastest promise.
You probably want this instead of
Promise.race(). Reason.
With Node.js 15, there's now a built-in
Promise#any method. The benefit of this package is that it has cancellation functionality.
$ npm install p-any
Checks 3 websites and logs the fastest.
import pAny from 'p-any';
import got from 'got';
const first = await pAny([
got.head('https://github.com').then(() => 'github'),
got.head('https://google.com').then(() => 'google'),
got.head('https://twitter.com').then(() => 'twitter'),
]);
console.log(first);
//=> 'google'
Returns a cancelable
Promise that is fulfilled when any promise from
input is fulfilled. If all the
input promises reject, it will reject with an
AggregateError error.
Type:
Iterable<Promise | unknown>
Type:
object
Type:
Function
Receives the value resolved by the promise. Used to filter out values that doesn't satisfy a condition.
Exposed for instance checking.