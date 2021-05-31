Wait for any promise to be fulfilled

Useful when you need the fastest promise.

You probably want this instead of Promise.race() . Reason.

With Node.js 15, there's now a built-in Promise#any method. The benefit of this package is that it has cancellation functionality.

Install

$ npm install p- any

Usage

Checks 3 websites and logs the fastest.

import pAny from 'p-any' ; import got from 'got' ; const first = await pAny([ got.head( 'https://github.com' ).then( () => 'github' ), got.head( 'https://google.com' ).then( () => 'google' ), got.head( 'https://twitter.com' ).then( () => 'twitter' ), ]); console .log(first);

API

Returns a cancelable Promise that is fulfilled when any promise from input is fulfilled. If all the input promises reject, it will reject with an AggregateError error.

input

Type: Iterable<Promise | unknown>

options

Type: object

filter

Type: Function

Receives the value resolved by the promise. Used to filter out values that doesn't satisfy a condition.

AggregateError

Exposed for instance checking.

