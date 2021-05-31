openbase logo
p-any

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Wait for any promise to be fulfilled

npm
GitHub
CDN

578K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

p-any

Wait for any promise to be fulfilled

Useful when you need the fastest promise.

You probably want this instead of Promise.race(). Reason.

With Node.js 15, there's now a built-in Promise#any method. The benefit of this package is that it has cancellation functionality.

Install

$ npm install p-any

Usage

Checks 3 websites and logs the fastest.

import pAny from 'p-any';
import got from 'got';

const first = await pAny([
    got.head('https://github.com').then(() => 'github'),
    got.head('https://google.com').then(() => 'google'),
    got.head('https://twitter.com').then(() => 'twitter'),
]);

console.log(first);
//=> 'google'

API

pAny(input, options?)

Returns a cancelable Promise that is fulfilled when any promise from input is fulfilled. If all the input promises reject, it will reject with an AggregateError error.

input

Type: Iterable<Promise | unknown>

options

Type: object

filter

Type: Function

Receives the value resolved by the promise. Used to filter out values that doesn't satisfy a condition.

AggregateError

Exposed for instance checking.

  • p-some - Wait for a specified number of promises to be fulfilled
  • p-locate - Get the first fulfilled promise that satisfies the provided testing function
  • More…

