Run promise-returning & async functions concurrently with optional limited concurrency
Similar to
Promise.all(), but accepts functions instead of promises directly so you can limit the concurrency.
If you're doing the same work in each function, use
p-map instead.
See
p-series for a serial counterpart.
$ npm install p-all
import pAll from 'p-all';
import got from 'got';
const actions = [
() => got('https://sindresorhus.com'),
() => got('https://avajs.dev'),
() => checkSomething(),
() => doSomethingElse()
];
console.log(await pAll(actions, {concurrency: 2}));
Returns a
Promise that is fulfilled when all promises returned from calling the functions in
tasks are fulfilled, or rejects if any of the promises reject. The fulfilled value is an
Array of the fulfilled values in
tasks order.
Type:
Iterable<Function>
Iterable with promise-returning/async functions.
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
Infinity\
Minimum:
1
Number of concurrent pending promises.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
When set to
false, instead of stopping when a promise rejects, it will wait for all the promises to settle and then reject with an aggregated error containing all the errors from the rejected promises.